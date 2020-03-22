Newsdeck

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

By Reuters 22 March 2020
Caption
(Image: Adobestock)

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday.

Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have angered doctors and prompted police unions to threaten to walk off the job – complaints echoed in Spain and Italy.

Paris-based Kering, which also owns Italian brand Gucci, said Saint Laurent and Balenciaga would start manufacturing the gear in their workshops as soon as their processes and materials got formal approval.

Kering said it would also give the French health service 3 million surgical masks which it planned to buy and import from China – and Gucci would also produce and donate 1.1 million masks and 55,000 medical overalls to Italy.

Rival LVMH last week said it was working with the French government to source 40 million health masks from a Chinese supplier.

LVMH, alongside other cosmetics groups including L’Oreal, is using some of its perfume factories to make hand sanitizer.

Luxury goods companies are likely to take a hit from the crisis as moves to contain the pandemic force them to close stores. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS ANALYSIS

As Covid-19 cases climb to 274, can SA defiance give way to discipline?

By Ferial Haffajee

Coronavirus OP-ED

Support for jobs in the informal sector: The case for a special Covid-19 grant

Kate Philip
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Elevated farm debt levels in times of Covid-19

Wandile Sihlobo
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

OP-ED

Covid-19: Citizen rights in a time of disaster — and under a State of Emergency
Pierre De Vos 4 hours ago
9 mins

Pointing your finger at someone is considered rude as it once was believed to be associated with spell-casting.

Maverick Citizen: OP-ED

SA faith communities and Covid-19: Between religious belief and political idiocy

Ismail Vadi 5 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Power Shift: Draft ministerial determinations propose 13,813 MW of new-build by IPPs — none by Eskom

Chris Yelland
5 hours ago
3 mins

Coronavirus Special Report

Future of SA’s big three sports is precarious in a Covid-19 world

Craig Ray
5 hours ago
9 mins

ANALYSIS

Wanted: Cool heads and calm moral authority in a time of global crisis

Stephen Grootes
5 hours ago
4 mins

Op-Ed

The risks of economic inaction on Covid-19 are significantly high

Imraan Valodia
5 hours ago
9 mins