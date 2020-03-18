Pick 'n Pay in Table Bay Mall, Cape Town, runs low on toilet paper. (Photo: Shani Reddy)

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaring a national shutdown due to the increasing Covid-19 numbers in SA, swarms of South Africans have been rushing to supermarkets to stock up on products like toilet paper, tinned food and over-the-counter medication.

Countries such as China, the United States and the United Kingdom were hit with the Covid-19 outbreak a few weeks before South Africa, giving the country an idea of what to expect once the virus inevitably arrived.

Images and stories of people fighting in Australia and the UK while panic buying in recent weeks have spread across social media.

In true Italian fashion, pasta was the first to fly off the shelves. In the US, hand sanitiser was the first to go and in Australia, it was toilet paper.

Twelve days since the first confirmed case of Covid-19 hit South Africa, locals have started stockpiling as fear hits the nation.

As panic struck on 15 March, after Ramaphosa called for a national shutdown, people all over South Africa rushed to local supermarkets the next day, clearing shelves of toilet paper, anti-bacterial hand-wash and immune boosters.

Mass markets such as Makro in Montague Gardens saw lines as long as 1km.

Astrid Hill, a Cape Town resident, describes the hysteria she witnessed at Makro: “We went to Makro at about 11am. The queue to pay had done a full circle, people were queuing up by the entrance. It was ridiculous, we walked out again.

“We then went to the Checkers Hyper [in Table Bay], where everyone seemed to be prepping for the worst. Canned foods were practically sold out, there was no hand sanitiser or toilet paper.”

Nationwide, Woolworths Food, Pick ‘n Pay and Spar also saw a shortage of toilet paper, long-life milk and canned goods such as tuna, baked beans and vegetables.

Supermarkets aren’t the only outlets to be targeted. Pharmacies such as Dischem and Clicks in Table Bay Mall, Bayside Mall, West Coast Village, and Century City have run out of hand sanitiser, hand wash, immune boosters and basic over-the-counter medication.

“People were just grabbing what was available. There was no hand sanitiser, hand wash, or vitamin C on the shelves,” says Amanda Geldart, a Dischem shopper at Table Bay mall.

In spite of shortages, outlets have not limited the quantity of particular goods people can buy.

“Every second or third trolley was packed to the brim!” says Jenni Moon, a Cape Town shopper.

Many have taken to social media, stating that we must consider our fellow South Africans and stores should be responsible by putting limits in place.

Some stores, like Pick ‘n Pay [Table Bay], have already started taking action to prevent the possible spread of the virus, with staff wearing gloves to pack shelves and help customers.

Outlets have stocked up on sanitising wipes for shoppers to wipe down their trolleys, an act that hasn’t gone unnoticed or ignored.

Shoppers have been alert and proactive about hygiene while shopping, with some wearing gloves while they shop.

Moon says she witnessed several people making use of sanitiser wipes and witnessed stores taking extra precautions. “There was hand sanitiser at the till at Checkers Hyper [Sandown], which I used.”

Although stockpiling may be to the benefit of some, not everyone in the country has the luxury of stocking up on food, toiletries and medication.

Several people have taken to Twitter, expressing their outrage as some buy in bulk, while others can only afford to buy products at the end of the month (after payday) or have to live day-to-day.

Many are saying that we must keep in mind that bulk shopping is a privilege not many can afford. As business mogul Vusi Thembekwayo wrote in a recent Tweet, in this time of crisis, we need to help our fellow South Africans. DM

Shani Reddy