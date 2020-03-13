Newsflash

AbaThembu King arrested after early morning attack on palace

By Estelle Ellis 13 March 2020

Following an early morning attack on the royal palace, the AbaThembu King, King Beyelekhaya Dalindyebo, was arrested early on the morning of Friday, 13 March and is expected to appear in court later.

The Eastern Cape police has confirmed that the AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has been arrested after allegedly attacking his family at the Bumbane Great Place on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana has confirmed the arrest and that the acting King, Dalindyebo’s son, had laid a criminal complaint against his father.

“The SAPS confirms the arrest of a 55-year-old man this morning 13 March 2020 from Bumbane in Mthatha. This follows after cases of malicious injury to property and assault by threats were opened by the acting king, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, at Bityi Police Station. 

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated and once charged, the suspect will be brought before Bityi Magistrate Court on the charges laid against him.”

Dalindyebo is still on parole after having been released from prison on 23 December 2019 after qualifying for a remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He served three years of a 12-year sentence for assault, arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

The king was convicted for disciplining a group of people by torching their homes, administering corporal punishment and kidnapping the family of a man who failed to present himself before his court.

During that court case, his legal team argued that the burning of the three families’ homes did not amount to arson because, technically, the properties could be regarded as his own possessions.

After his release his kingship was not reinstated and his son remained the acting king.

King Dalindyebo’s brother, Prince Zanothando Dalindyebo, told the SABC that they believed the king intended to attack his son, who managed to escape from a window.

He further said the acting king’s room was ransacked and confidential documents were “thrown around”.

“We are devastated. It is clear he was here to attack the acting king. He was swearing at him,” Zanothando Dalindyebo told the SABC in an interview. DM

