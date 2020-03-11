Medical staff and patients leave after all patients were discharged at Wuchang Fangcang hospital, a temporary hospital set up at Hongshan gymnasium to treat people infected with the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 10 March 2020. The temporary hospital closed on 10 March after China reported days of decline in the number of new coronavirus cases originating in the country. However, the number of coronavirus cases imported to China continued to rise, with 40 percent of the latest 24 infections reported on 11 March stemming from overseas. (Photo: EPA-EFE/YFC CHINA OUT)

With a few hours to go before a South African government chartered plane lands in Wuhan, China, to bring home South Africans in the epicentre of the global Covid-19 virus outbreak, students who removed their names from the repatriation list are now desperate to leave. The group initially declined the lift home because they considered the quarantine regulations too strict.

“We want to get back on board,” said one student who had declined repatriation but who now wants a seat on a government-chartered plane home to South Africa. “Most of us who took our names off now also want to go. There are only a few South Africans who want to remain behind.”

He said they were the victims of people who ran an “anti-repatriation campaign” in Wuhan. “I am praying that they don’t leave me behind because I don’t want to break my parents’ hearts,” he said. “They said that even if they see me through a window it is better than me not being there at all,” he added. “I am sure all is going to be fine.”

The student got in touch with the Chinese Consular Services in Wuhan early on Wednesday morning but received the following message: “The flight has already departed (from South Africa to China) and the list of names was finalised prior to departure. In the light of this, your request will be referred to the Interdepartmental Task Team for consideration.”

“I am packing in any event,” the student said. “I am hopeful that this will work out.”

Dr Lwazi Manzi, the spokesperson for the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said their approach remains that “anybody who wants to come back can come back”.

Students, many on bursaries from the Free State provincial government, have been in lockdown quarantine in Wuhan since mid-January. Some have been waiting to receive their degree certificates and others are still studying. The Free State government said in an earlier letter that they have instructed their students to return home.

With a few hours to go, another recently graduated student had already packed her bags and was ready to go.

“I hope there is some pap and biltong where we are going. I have missed that food so much. Would have loved to see my parents, but I understand that won’t be possible,” she said.

For the past three months she and two other students have shared a flat in a university dormitory with three bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen and a bathroom. “I had the biggest bedroom but still I can’t wait to leave. My bags are packed. If they say we must come, I am first in line,” she said. “It actually still feels unreal. I haven’t even told my parents that I am coming home,” she said.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Inter-ministerial Task Team dealing with the repatriation, a chartered plane with a crew and a group of 15 government officials included members of the Defence Force’s Medical Corps. The plan was scheduled to stop over in the Philippines for refuelling and to take on food and was expected in Wuhan City on Wednesday night.

The flight will leave Wuhan City in the early hours of Thursday morning and land back in South Africa on 13 March 2020, according to the statement. MC

