STUDENT PROTESTS

Uneasy truce on UKZN campus – for now

By Des Erasmus 26 February 2020

Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have suspended protests until Friday. (Photo: Flickr/donotxtouchme)

Student leadership at the University of KwaZulu-Natal say they do not agree that a compromise has been reached on their demands, but that they will hold off with protests until Friday.

After weeks of running battles between campus security, police and students, and despite the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) stating on Wednesday that it had reached a compromise with student leaders, the university’s SRC told Daily Maverick that should its demands not be finalised by Friday, “striking” would continue.

UKZN released a statement on Wednesday 26 February about the outcome of a council meeting on Monday, convened to discuss ongoing student demands.

“We are not in agreement with anything in that statement,” SRC president Sifiso Simelane told Daily Maverick on Wednesday night.

“We disagree with regards to the students on NFSAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme). This issue must be cleared by Friday.” 

Should the issue of student debt not be resolved by Friday, protests would resume, he said.

“We will strike if this is not done by Friday, on all campuses. Management knows this. If we need to strike to December, I don’t mind.”

UKZN said it has registered R31-million in damages since the start of the year due to criminal acts and violence during the student flare-ups. An elderly professor was assaulted by a student last week. The attack was recorded and went viral on social media.

The university acknowledged the legitimacy of finding solutions to the challenges facing students who were NSFAS-funded for 2020 but had historic debt that they were unable to settle prior to registration.

It urged stakeholders, including the SRC, to work together to find the money to assist the students with their debt.

It was also still not possible to offer free enrolment for unfunded students whose annual household income was below R350,000, reiterated the institution, “when even government policy on fully-subsidised higher education does not provide such funding”.

The institution has previously said that as of December 2019, student debt stood at R1.7-billion.

The university did, however, say it would review its policy on academic monitoring and exclusions.

It also accepted a proposal by the SRC to be referred to the senate to review 31 cases of academic exclusion of students to “appropriate sub-committees for reconsideration”.

Students told Daily Maverick that campuses had been peaceful on Wednesday, with security staff still visible.

“It looks as if it’s getting back to normal, but we will have to wait and see,” said a student based at the Westville Campus.

The university said the academic programme had been “progressing smoothly” on all campuses this week.

“With less than two weeks before our registration period closes, the overwhelming majority of our students (86%) are registered and attending classes,” it said.

The SRC has demanded debt relief for non-NSFAS students, safe and affordable student accommodation, funding for previous NSFAS beneficiaries now doing postgraduate studies, and that students who have been excluded on the basis of poor results be allowed to continue studying. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020: ANALYSIS

Public servants’ wages no longer sacred in a time of doing more with less

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Nhleko’s teatime with Mkhwebane: A real Rogue Unit in the making?

Marianne Thamm
3 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

#BUDGET2020: Mboweni big on organic manure, gets mixed reviews on addressing climate crisis

Tiara Walters
3 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 hours ago

#BUDGET2020: WAGE CUTS

Tito Mboweni squeezes government millionaires and ordinary middle-class civil servants
Ferial Haffajee 4 hours ago
3 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former SABC CEO claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng served MultiChoice’s interests on digital migration 

Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Slurs, slander and slang: The red overalls’ racist insults need to be called out for what they are

Ashwin Desai
3 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK

It’s a wrap: Tito Mboweni’s Budget hot seat is about to get even hotter – ask the unions

Stephen Grootes
3 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REACTION 

Cautious optimism for Mboweni’s ‘fascinating Budget’ 

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
3 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

By the time the analysts noticed, we were on the road to recovery

Helen Zille
4 hours ago
4 mins