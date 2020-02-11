OFF THE RAILS

Braamfontein train blaze: Lack of evidence sets Prasa Four free

By Chanel Retief 11 February 2020

Metro trains stand burnt out after been set on fire near the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein, South Africa on 25 May 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Jan Right)

Four men, arrested on Friday 7 February 2020 in connection with the burning of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa infrastructure at the Braamfontein train yard in Johannesburg in December 2019, were due to appear in court on Monday. But even before they were called before a magistrate, they were ‘sent home’ due to a lack of evidence against them.

On Sunday Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula waxed lyrical about how those arrested for vandalism of rail infrastructure should be charged with economic sabotage. On Monday he attended what he thought would be the start of a case against four men accused of burning trains in Braamfontein in 2019. It was not to be.

Instead, Phumeza Futshane, the chief prosecutor at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, announced on 10 February that the case would not go ahead. 

“A team of prosecutors was put together to see the case and the statements in the dockets and the evidence that was brought forward… After a thorough evaluation of the case, it transpired that we need more meat,” Futshane said.

In December 2019, nine plain trailers and three motor coaches were burnt at the Braamfontein train yard in Johannesburg.

Recalling the incident, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said: “A cloud of black smoke was seen up in the sky… we clearly noticed that it was coming from the Braamfontein yard.”

Mgitywa said damage was estimated at R50-million.

Investigations by Prasa Protection Services and the police led to a “witness” who said he had seen four men split into two groups on the day of the fire. The man said he saw the four stripping the coaches of copper cables. While doing this, a particular wire was cut which caused sparks to fly and led to the fire starting.

The “witness” to the incident is himself facing a separate investigation related to vandalism of Prasa infrastructure.

“Investigations (in the case of the burnt trains) will be ongoing. We need to make sure that when we bring people to court we are able to put out a prima facie (at first impression) case that we can prove in court,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority. He said at present there was “no case” against the four men.

Monday’s non-starter case comes a day after Mbalula visited an illegal “melting factory” in Heidelberg on Sunday 9 February, where he told the media that he believed the law was too lenient on those who vandalise, steal train components and commit arson. 

Prasa has lost almost R1-billion over the past two years to arson, vandalism and public disorder.

Speaking outside the courthouse on Monday, Mbalula said:

“We call upon the criminal justice system to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that these criminals face the full might of the law by imposing the maximum penalty permissible in law.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SONA 2020

Walking hard, getting nowhere — but Ramaphosa still enjoys a 62% approval level

By Ferial Haffajee

OPINIONISTA

The Ramaphosa presidency: False dawns, mirages, smoke and mirrors

Terence Corrigan
15 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The coronavirus will not cripple China’s economy

Zhang Jun
11 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 04 FEB

OPINIONISTA

A plan to solve load shedding
Dirk De Vos 8 mins ago
8 mins

"Give yourself freedom to try out new things. Don't be so set in your ways that you can't grow." ~ Susan Polis Schutz

OPINIONISTA

Open letter to the ANC NEC: Fixation with National Democratic Revolution is failing South Africa

Paul Hoffman 12 mins ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Quality university education is at risk because of the crisis in student accommodation

Qhamani Neza Tshazi
13 mins ago
7 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Retiring Mamelodi nurses launch community wellness clinic

Zukiswa Pikoli
6 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

2020 State of Innovation Address

Michael Kahn
10 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Implementing the Tobacco Bill will give the NHI extra muscle

Savera Kalideen and Sharon Nyatsanza
5 mins ago
5 mins