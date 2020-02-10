Business Maverick

Pockets of Currency Volatility May Signal Tide Is Changing

By Bloomberg 10 February 2020
Caption
Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Hong Kong, China on Monday April 15, 2019. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

As broader gauges of implied currency volatility remain near all-time lows, pockets of turbulence are emerging in a potential signal that the foreign-exchange market could be less stable in 2020.

 

Take the yuan. After rising more than 1.5% in the month prior to the Jan. 15 signing of the U.S.-China trade agreement, the currency has relinquished those gains amid concerns that Chinese growth could stumble as the coronavirus spreads. Singapore, a key financial hub, is seeing historic price swings due to angst around the outbreak.

The uncertainty has helped lift Asian currency volatility to its highest level in six months and the greenback to a two-month high, a development that could rekindle efforts by the U.S. administration to “talk down” the dollar.

Coronavirus creates turbulence in Asian currencies

In addition to anxiety about growth, the yuan may also sway more freely due to a clause in the phase-one trade deal that reaffirms commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, said Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank’s chief international strategist.

China “will have a harder time in general containing volatility if the U.S. is on the lookout for intervention, or surrogate intervention,” Ruskin said by phone.

Both the Australian dollar-yen and New Zealand dollar-yen are “risk blow-up pairs” and can be used as proxies for capturing potential volatility in Asia, Ruskin said. One-year volatility in both pairs is relatively cheap compared to most other Group-of-10 peers, he said.

Record low implied volatility in Europe’s common currency against the U.S. dollar may have an outsized impact on depressing broader gauges of price swings. But it doesn’t mean the euro isn’t subject to choppiness elsewhere. Implied volatility in euro-Swiss franc, a barometer of global risk appetite, has climbed to a premium to euro-dollar volatility. At the lowest in more than two years in the spot market, euro-franc is teetering near a key technical level, a breach of which could spark a sharp move lower by the common currency.

Euro-swiss franc implied volatility moves above euro-dollar volatility

Meanwhile, Eastern European currencies have also seen price swings as central bank policy rates diverge. On Thursday, the Czech central bank unexpectedly raised rates 25 basis points to 2.25% to tame inflation pressures.

Volatility in Eastern European currencies is rising

Whether these pockets of turbulence spread to the broader market could depend on several factors. To be sure, volatility may not return to levels seen a decade ago should central banks continue to actively use their balance sheets to manage liquidity issues or regulatory barriers to capital movement arise.

Still, the efficacy of persistent central bank accommodation is already being questioned by policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. It may be a more contentious topic should inflation rise and business activity pick up.

Meanwhile, American targeting of currency devaluations may prompt global officials to slow the pace of intervention. Geopolitical events such as the U.S. presidential elections add an element of uncertainty.

Falling euro volatility has not prevented realized volatility, as measured by the Deutsche Bank CVIX index, from climbing above its implied counterpart, making conditions more appealing for option-buyers. For funding currencies like the euro and yen to move out of a low-volatility regime, short-term realized volatility needs to demonstrate that it has staying power, a condition that would likely require a rise in long-term implied volatility and a weeding out of mean-reverting trading strategies.

Markets may have to strap in as early as this week, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives his semi-annual congressional testimony.

Realized currency volatility increasingly exceeds implied
(Updates charts)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Cosatu’s great Eskom bailout plan — a critique

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

The PIC remains a bystander in talks to raid government pension savings for Eskom bailout

Ray Mahlaka
09 FEB
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Zimbabwe’s decision to lift a ban on GM maize imports could benefit South Africa in the near term

Wandile Sihlobo
09 FEB
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The anatomy of a scam and a R50m question
Sasha Planting 09 FEB
5 mins

"Give yourself freedom to try out new things. Don't be so set in your ways that you can't grow." ~ Susan Polis Schutz

Sponsored Content

Driving innovation through ESG solutions

Old Mutual Investment Group 6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Africa is the last frontier for global growth

Colin Coleman
09 FEB
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK NEWSFLASH

High court orders SA Express to be placed under business rescue

Ray Mahlaka
06 FEB
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA wields the sword; trade unions push back

Sasha Planting
06 FEB
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom financial relief plan is welcome — but too much relief will take off the pressure

Nazmeera Moola
06 FEB
4 mins

State Capture

South African banks must answer to Zondo, says report

Jessica Bezuidenhout
07 FEB
6 mins