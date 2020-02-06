BUSINESS MAVERICK NEWSFLASH

High court orders SA Express to be placed under business rescue

By Ray Mahlaka 6 February 2020

(Photo: EPA / Mikko Pihavaara)

SA Express management will have to cede the day-to-day running of the state-owned airline to appointed business rescue practitioners Daniel Terblanche and Phahlani Mkhombo.

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered on Thursday 6 February 2020 that SA Express, the second state-owned airline whose flight routes typically serve SA’s smaller cities as a feeder to South African Airways (SAA), be placed under business rescue. 

The high court judgment, which was delivered by Judge Fiona Dippenaar, means that SA Express’ recently appointed board and management – led by interim CEO Siza Mzimela – will have to cede the day-to-day management of the state-owned airline to appointed business rescue practitioners Daniel Terblanche and Phahlani Mkhombo. 

The judgment also means the high court believes that there are reasonable prospects of saving SA Express, which faces mounting losses, debt problems, and a working capital crunch, through the business rescue process. 

Business rescue is a bankruptcy protection process provided for under the Companies Act that attempts to save companies that are financially distressed by restructuring their operations. It enables a company to continue operating while being restructured, temporarily suspending debt payment obligations, saving some jobs and cutting costs in the process. 

Global logistics company Ziegler SA, a former SA Express service provider, applied to the high court to place the airline under business rescue, or under liquidation, because the airline is technically insolvent and cannot pay its debts. Ziegler SA is owed R11.3-million by SA Express for unpaid services as it was responsible for the local and international movement of aircraft parts and engine parts for maintenance on behalf of the airline. 

But Ziegler SA’s application was not about recovering the money but to kickstart the process to rescue SA Express. 

In her judgment, Dippenaar said SA Express was “placed under supervision in terms of chapter six of the Companies Act” and for business rescue proceedings to commence.

Like other state-owned enterprises, SA Express was at the centre of SA’s state capture story of corruption, with some of the tenders to run the airline’s operations being awarded unlawfully to politically connected individuals to maintain patronage networks.

Despite the efforts by management to turn SA Express around, the airline is technically insolvent as its current liabilities exceed its current assets by R374-million during its 2018/2019 financial year and it recorded a loss of R591-million over the same period. DM

 



