Former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg has called for widespread changes to media regulations after his career at the revenue service was tarnished following reports, which have since been debunked, that he was part of an illegal spying unit. Van Loggerenberg made his submissions to the SA National Editors’ Forum inquiry into media ethics.

Van Loggerenberg was linked to the so-called “rogue unit” allegations at SARS, which the media claimed was set up as an illegal spying unit under former commissioner Pravin Gordhan. The stories were later debunked as false and part of a broad campaign to remove credible employees from SARS and hollow out its investigative units.

“I have consistently denied every single adverse aspect, theme, allegation or claim that make up the original ‘rogue unit narrative’. I challenge every single journalist to publish evidence, not supposition and rumour, to prove otherwise after having afforded me a hearing and to reflect this,” Van Loggerenberg wrote in his submission to Sanef’s inquiry into media ethics and credibility.

Sanef announced it was launching the inquiry, led by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell, in October 2018 following Sunday Times’ retraction and apologies for its reports on the “rogue unit” and the so-called “Cato Manor Death Squad”.

Van Loggerenberg said Sunday Times, with leaked false intelligence, was the primary driver of the “rogue unit” narrative but he also criticised City Press, Carte Blanche, Sunday Independent, Noseweek, Newzroom Afrika, Radio 702 and Power FM for its reporting and commentary on the issue.

The former executive resigned while SARS was under the leadership of commissioner Tom Moyane, who perpetuated the claims against those allegedly involved in the investigative unit, and faced criminal charges along with Gordhan and former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

“The ‘Cato Manor hit squad narrative’, the ‘Zimbabwe renditions narrative’, the ‘2nd IPID report narrative’ share many commonalities with the ‘rogue unit narrative’. Too many not to have missed. One or two errors are perhaps acceptable. So many should have raised questions. The outcomes were disastrous for our nation,” wrote Van Loggerenberg.

He continued: “There can be no doubt that the period of State Capture, coinciding with the developmental challenges of a young constitutional democracy such as ours, still heavily under constraints attributable to the apartheid regime’s legacies, combined with the modernisation of the media in the information age, and our own unique political dynamics, have caused much harm and damage and trauma to our nation, the state, government departments, capacities and capabilities, officials their families and our future.”

Van Loggerenberg detailed his extensive efforts to rectify the false media reports and hold journalists and publications accountable, which often came to nought and came at considerable personal cost.

He suggested merging oversight bodies the Broadcasting Complaints Commission and the Press Council and suggested introducing harsher punitive punishments for not only publications but individual journalists who breach the industry’s ethical codes.

“Punitive consequences only affect the media entity and passes no form of culpability onto the actual journalists involved. They move on as if nothing happened,” said Van Loggerenberg.

He added, “As our judiciary has the legal obligation to develop law, so too should a self-regulatory media oversight system. It needs to move with the times. Is it still relevant and applicable in the age of fake news, media manipulation and infiltration, fraudulent leaks and the like?”

The registered tax practitioner said his industry requires him to log points annually that show he has the required training and experience and he questioned whether a similar practice could be instituted for journalists. He also said complainants should be financially assisted when lodging claims against the media to level the playing fields.

“Where mistakes were made, let those be identified, acknowledged, understood, dealt with and prevented in future. There will be no magical fix. Our media has also suffered as a result. As the last vestiges of protection, we have our judicial system and our Fourth Estate. They dare not fall completely,” he wrote.

The Sanef inquiry continues. DM

