towards

“Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept,” Safadi said.

The minister stressed the urgency of launching serious and direct negotiations that solve all final status issues within a comprehensive solution in accordance with established terms of reference, the Arab peace initiative and international law.

Jordan will continue to work with Arab countries and the international community for realizing peace that will be lasting, just and that people will accept, Safadi said.

The Palestinian issue is the foremost Arab issue and Jordan will coordinate with Palestine and other Arab countries in addressing future developments within Arab consensus, he said.

Safadi warned against the dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures, such as annexation of Palestinian lands, the building and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian occupied lands and encroachments on the Holy Sites in Jerusalem, that aim at imposing new realities on the ground.

Jordan will continue to dedicate all its resources to protect Jerusalem and its Holy Sites, preserve the historical and legal status quo and protect their Muslim, Christian identity, Safadi said.

Jordan seeks a true, just peace on the basis of the two-state solution that ends the occupation that began in 1967, preserves the rights of the Palestinian people, guarantees the security of all sides, and protects the interests of Jordan, including these related to final status issues, he said.