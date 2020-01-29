Business Maverick

Independent Palestine State Is Solution for Peace, Jordan Says

By Bloomberg 29 January 2020
Caption
MAALE ADUMIM, WEST BANK - JANUARY 28: A view of part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim on January 28, 2020 in Maale Adumim, West Bank. U.S. President Donald Trump says he's offering the "deal of the century" to revive a peace process between Israel and Palestinians. Palestinian authorities have boycotted negotiations with the Trump administration over what they see as its pro-Israel agenda. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

The establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the solution that fulfills the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and is the only path to a comprehensive and lasting peace, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in an emailed statement.

“The national interests of Jordan and its established and unwavering positions and principles towards the Palestinian issue governs the way in which the government deals with all proposals and initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict,” Safadi said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new Mideast peace plan.

“Jordan supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept,” Safadi said.

The minister stressed the urgency of launching serious and direct negotiations that solve all final status issues within a comprehensive solution in accordance with established terms of reference, the Arab peace initiative and international law.

Jordan will continue to work with Arab countries and the international community for realizing peace that will be lasting, just and that people will accept, Safadi said.

The Palestinian issue is the foremost Arab issue and Jordan will coordinate with Palestine and other Arab countries in addressing future developments within Arab consensus, he said.

Safadi warned against the dangerous consequences of unilateral Israeli measures, such as annexation of Palestinian lands, the building and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian occupied lands and encroachments on the Holy Sites in Jerusalem, that aim at imposing new realities on the ground.

Jordan will continue to dedicate all its resources to protect Jerusalem and its Holy Sites, preserve the historical and legal status quo and protect their Muslim, Christian identity, Safadi said.

Jordan seeks a true, just peace on the basis of the two-state solution that ends the occupation that began in 1967, preserves the rights of the Palestinian people, guarantees the security of all sides, and protects the interests of Jordan, including these related to final status issues, he said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

Just transition, redux — Cosatu’s bid to save Eskom, the climate and South Africa

By Kevin Bloom

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ziegler SA goes after SA Express board members in their personal capacity

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Development Bank gives SAA wings

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats sees 2019 headline earnings up by as much as 150%
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

Op-Ed

Financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline is a big mistake 

Landry Ninteretse 6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Congo Republic oil lubricates the path of corruption

Ed Stoddard
28 JAN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Even after a Constitutional Court finding, Brian Molefe has yet to pay back his Eskom pension 

Ruan Jooste
28 JAN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
27 JAN
1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zimbabwe accuses Chinese company of ‘manipulating’ its currency 

Ed Stoddard
28 JAN
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Zimbabwe’s economy is run by master criminals who are fleecing the poor

Thandekile Moyo
28 JAN
11 mins