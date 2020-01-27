“The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has the potential to whipsaw Chinese equities and, indeed, all global risk assets,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London. “With valuations elevated, asset classes are already vulnerable to shifts in sentiment, and memories of the meaningful economic impact of SARS has the potential to play havoc with market confidence.”

As traders weigh the virus’s impact on Chinese businesses and consumption, the non-manufacturing reading of the nation’s purchasing managers’ index may offer early signs of its effects on the service sector. The phase-one trade deal with the U.S. this month, combined with recovering global demand, had improved the outlook for Chinese factories and exporters in 2020. Trading flows may be below average with Chinese markets shut for the Lunar New Year until Friday and holidays across Asia.

Contagion fears aside, emerging-market investors will be watching interest-rate decisions in the U.S., Kenya, Angola, Hungary, Pakistan, Chile, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Ghana this week.

Ukraine, Ghana Seen Easing

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday Read: Fed Seen Holding Rates Steady, Ending Bill Purchases by June U.S. growth probably maintained momentum in the fourth quarter at a 2.1% annualized pace, a report Thursday is forecast to show

Ukraine’s central bank will probably slash its benchmark interest rate to 11.5% from 13.5% Inflation has plummeted to the lowest in almost six years after the hryvnia outshone all other currencies against the dollar in 2019

Economists predict that Ghana will likely lower its benchmark rate to 15.5% from 16% on Friday, after inflation came in below the year-end target set by the government

The central bank in Chile will probably leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, waiting for more information on unemployment, retail sales and copper production that will be released on Friday

Policy makers in Kenya, Hungary, Pakistan and Colombia are set to keep their borrowing costs unchanged

Angola is scheduled to decide on interest rates Monday, and Sri Lanka on Thursday

Economic Data and Events