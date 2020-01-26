Newsdeck

Curran confident of series victory over South Africa

By Reuters 26 January 2020
Caption
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 20: Anrich Nortje of South Africa b Dominic Bess of England during day 5 of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on January 20, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fast bowler Sam Curran said England are confident of bowling out South Africa in the final test to seal a memorable 3-1 series victory on Monday.

By Mark Gleeson

England have set the struggling home side a stiff 466-run victory target to level the series, and Curran said the tourists would be fired up on a wicket that has provided assistance for the seam bowlers throughout the match.

“A lead of 465 on that kind of wicket, we feel we are in a strong position to hopefully win the test. The ball did nip around consistently through the day, so I think there is a lot of confidence in our group,” Curran told reporters.

“Runs on the board is nice for scoreboard pressure. It’s nice for us bowlers to go out there tomorrow on that wicket, especially with the carry where we know that if we can nick off their batsmen, it is generally going to get to the slips.”

Curran said the variable bounce would also play into the hands of the England bowlers, who have not allowed South Africa past 284 in their previous seven innings in the series.

“There are some balls that are keeping low and others jumping up a bit, so I am sure their batsmen will be less confident than we are with the ball,” he said.

“The plan will be to bowl nice and tight, challenge the stumps and bring the edge and lbws in. We have got our plans for their batters and we are confident.”

England dismissed the home side for 183 in their first innings, with fast bowler Mark Wood claiming 5-46 in his second test back after a long injury layoff.

“It was a great bowling performance. Woody got his five-for, and everyone is so chuffed for him,” Curran said.

“He brings so much energy to the group and for him to come back into the team and play back-to-back test matches is exciting for us as a group and we are all very happy for him.” (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Eskom wants R1m fine or 30 days’ jail for Trillian boss Eric Wood

By Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio

EDITORIAL

Hlophe vs Goliath puts judiciary in peril — step in now, Chief Justice Mogoeng

Daily Maverick
7 hours ago
5 mins

Our Burning Planet

War of Words: The language of the climate emergency 

Leonie Joubert
7 hours ago
12 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OP-ED

They took away our house, they took away our neighbourhood, they took away our lives
Dougie Oakes 7 hours ago
5 mins

The Hindenburg had a smoking room.

BOTSPOTTING

Sockpuppets trolling Helen Zille turn out to be nothing more than a faulty analytical tool

Jean le Roux 7 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Land issue: Once more at front and centre of the ANC’s internal politics

Stephen Grootes
7 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Presenting One on Whiteley – an excellent investment opportunity at Melrose Arch

Amdec Group
12 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Negative perceptions of corruption a serious threat to South Africa’s international standing

Omphemetse S Sibanda
7 hours ago
7 mins

TRAIN ARSON 

Prasa’s Burning Question

Suné Payne
8 hours ago
3 mins