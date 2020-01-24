German chancellor Angela Merkel, in contrast to you-know-who, punts multilateralism and throws in a new conference with Africa

Well, that was different. German chancellor Angela Merkel is on her way out the door, but just for old times sake, she punted in a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum with some energy an idea so old, it seems new; listening to one another.

The contrast with US President Donald Trump, whose approach is that everyone should listen to him, couldn’t be more stark. The listening process will include, she said, another conference with African countries when Germany takes over as head of the European Union.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has endorsed the idea of an Africa free trade agreement, describing it as a “courageous decision”, clearly sensing the opportunity that such an agreement would provide for the European Union which has been managing the complicated process of continental free trade for decades.

Merkel’s comments will be music to the ears of African delegates at the WEF who has been punting the agreement, which may be years from actual implementation, as a lure for more investment.

Conferences between the EU and Africa have happened regularly over the years, with little if any visible consequence. But with the agreement, formally called the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), now signed by all countries on the continent, Merkel was animated and enthusiastic about the possibilities.

The conference will take place in Brussels, and will be one of only two initiatives punted by German when it takes over the rotational leadership of the organisation.

“We want to in particular listen to the Africans what is their agenda. I am very glad that we no longer do things for Africa but with Africa.

“We need to listen to their ideas and not always impose our ideas. We should finally understand cannot be handing out alms by way of a charity but this is something that will be of benefit to us as well. We have an average age of 45 years”.

She mentioned another topic also punted by Africa-files; the continents comparative youth. Niger and Mali have an average age of 15, compared to the average age in the EU of 45. “When you have a huge difference you look to quite a different horizon. We have always said Europeans can only win if they listen to the Africans and tap this enormous potential of creativity”.

Like almost every other speaker at the WEF, Merkel focused on the climate crisis saying meeting the Paris climate goals was “a matter of survival”.

Merkel’s contrast in approach was made more vivid since just before her speech Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a new dig at the climate activist Greta Thunberg, suggesting she should study economics. Asked about her call to divest immediately from fossil fuels, Munchin said “Is she the chief economist? I’m confused … After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

Merkel, on the other hand, said “time is pressing, so we – the older ones, I am 65 years old – must make sure that we take the impatience of young people positively and constructively.”

“I am totally convinced that the price of action will be less than the price of inaction”.

She returned time and again to the subject of listening, at one point suggesting that their might have been more constructive discussions between world leaders during the Cold War. “We always have to be ready to talk to one another”.BM

