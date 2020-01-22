Newsdeck

Saudi involved in hacking of Amazon boss Bezos’ phone, UN report will say

By Reuters 22 January 2020
Caption
Jeff Bezos Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

SAN FRANCISCO/CAIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos' phone and both the kingdom and the United States should investigate, a person familiar with the matter said.

The United Nations’ officials plan a public statement asserting that they found credible a forensic report commissioned by Bezos’ security team which concluded that his phone probably had been hacked with a tainted video sent from a WhatsApp account belonging to Saudi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The report by FTI Consulting concluded that massive amounts of data began leaving Bezos’ phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Outside experts consulted by the UN agreed that while the case was not airtight, the evidence was strong enough to warrant a fuller investigation.

The report is set to worsen relations between the world’s richest man and the kingdom which had soured following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Bezos’ owned Washington Post.

The Guardian first reported https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/21/amazon-boss-jeff-bezoss-phone-hacked-by-saudi-crown-prince the crown prince’s alleged involvement. It said the encrypted message from the number used by the crown prince is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data.

Saudi Arabia’s U.S. embassy dismissed the report.

“Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos’ phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out,” it said in a message posted on Twitter.

The UN statement will come from Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and David Kaye, special rapporteur for free expression.

They are building toward a fuller report they expect to give to the UN in June, the person said. They said in Twitter posts that they will be releasing a statement on Wednesday addressing the Guardian report.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the Amazon chief executive and the Saudi government had soured since early last year after he alluded to Saudi Arabia’s displeasure at the Washington Post’s coverage of the murder of Khashoggi.

Bezos’ security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and gained private information from it involving text messages between him and a former television anchor, who the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper said Bezos was dating.

Saudi had said it had nothing to do with the reporting. (Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

JUDICIAL CRISIS

Sex, lies, physical assault & court rigging — all in a day’s work for John Hlophe, claims his deputy 

By Marianne Thamm

DEATH IN DETENTION

Neil Aggett Inquiry: Judge, family, activists visit 10th floor of ‘formidable’ police station where activists were interrogated

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Amigos Case: ‘Businessman Savoi allowed to fiddle with tender specs in multimillion rand deal’

Ayanda Mthethwa
1 hour ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

GROUNDUP: ANALYSIS

Improving matric results is a mirage
Kirsten Pearson and Steve Kretzmann for GroundUp 5 hours ago
5 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa News Flash 

School children in Zimbabwe and Malawi protest to defend rights to education

Alfred Tsunga 4 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Somalia, terrorism and Kenya’s security dilemma

Mohamed Daghar, Duncan E Omondi Gumba and Akinola Olojo for ISS TODAY
3 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘Amigo case’: Testimony of how a R144m tender was irregularly awarded to Gaston Savoi

Ayanda Mthethwa
5 hours ago
4 mins

Open Secrets: Unaccountable

Rheinmetall Denel Munition: Murder and mayhem in Yemen

Open Secrets
15 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hey, sitting ducks: Eskom wants another R27-billion from you

Ferial Haffajee
17 hours ago
3 mins
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Please login in order to highlight text

Forgot password?
New to site? Create an Account
×
Signup

Already have an account? Login
×
Forgot Password

×