The insurer’s appeal against an earlier ruling that temporarily reinstated Peter Moyo as CEO was upheld by the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 14 January 2019. Old Mutual said it was now free to appoint a permanent CEO. The ruling has sent Old Mutual’s share up by more than 3% to R19,78 during Tuesday morning's trade.

Old Mutual has emerged victorious in its seven month-long battle with its axed CEO Peter Moyo, with the Johannesburg High Court upholding the insurer’s appeal against an earlier ruling that temporarily reinstated him.

On Tuesday, 14 January, the high court upheld Old Mutual’s application to appeal against a 30 July 2019 ruling by Judge Brian Mashile that ordered the insurer to temporarily reinstate Moyo as CEO and blocked Old Mutual from appointing his successor.

In essence, a full bench of judges found that Old Mutual had lawfully dismissed Moyo. In a judgment written by Judge Pieter Meyer and concurred by Judges Raylene Keightley and Keoagile Matojane, Moyo has also been ordered to pay Old Mutual’s legal fees for its appeal application.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said Old Mutual welcomes the judgment and it vindicates the insurer for its decision to fire Moyo.

“The judgment provides legal clarity on corporate governance and board stewardship, including the relationship between the board and its executive leadership, in this instance, the CEO of the company.”

Moyo was initially suspended on 23 May 2019 due to a “material breakdown in the relationship of trust and confidence”. He was then fired on 18 June for allegedly pocketing dividend payments worth R30-million linked to an investment holding firm he co-founded called NMT Capital – in which Old Mutual has a 20% stake.

Old Mutual has been without a permanent CEO for seven months and was blocked from appointing Moyo’s successor until the high court made a ruling on its appeal application.

Tsengiwe said because Judge Meyer’s ruling has upheld its appeal against an earlier ruling by Judge Brian Mashile that ordered Moyo’s reinstatement, Old Mutual board was now free to start the search for a permanent CEO.

Moyo said he was disappointed with the latest high court ruling, saying he believes “there is a very good chance for us to appeal it”. Moyo believes that if he appeals the ruling, which is in favour of Old Mutual, it would automatically suspend its implementation by the insurer.

Moyo said he will still forge ahead with another lawsuit against Old Mutual, wherein he is seeking to declare the conduct of the insurer’s 14-member board, including chair Trevor Manuel, to be delinquent directors under the Companies Act.

Old Mutual fired Moyo in terms of clause 24.1.1 of his employment contract – the same clause that Mashile said Old Mutual breached when it fired him on 18 June without affording him a disciplinary hearing over the alleged conflict of interest.

In its appeal application, Old Mutual said Mashile failed to deal with the fact that the insurer had discretion to terminate Moyo’s employment contract with six months notice— making the termination lawful. Old Mutual said clause 24.1.1 of Moyo’s employment contract doesn’t require Old Mutual to provide “just cause or a fair reason for termination. There is therefore no contractual requirement to follow a fair process to provide just cause or a fair reason for termination”.

In other words, Old Mutual believes that Moyo wasn’t entitled to a disciplinary process before he was fired because he was given a six months notice period with pay under clause 24.1.1 of his employment contract. This clause, Old Mutual said, doesn’t require it to follow a pre-dismissal procedure. BM

Ray Mahlaka Follow Save More