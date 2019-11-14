Read more: Tencent Will Have to Wait a Little Longer for Its Comeback

On Wednesday, the company reported net income of 20.4 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) in the September quarter. That came alongside a 90% drop in one-time gains — an item that tracks its vast portfolio of startups around the world — after it swallowed charges for investments in connected automobiles.

“The PC gaming and media advertising business was under pressure,” said David Dai, an analyst with Bernstein. “Fintech and cloud are doing well but we need to wait a bit longer to see them contribute more significant profit.”

Tencent might see light at the end of the tunnel in the fourth quarter. It hit pay-dirt with its smartphone adaptation of Call of Duty. The game garnered more than 100 million downloads in the first week, putting it ahead of Nintendo Co.’s Mario Kart Tour. That was four times more than Fortnite’s mobile version managed. That strong debut positioned it to join the other mega cash-cows in Tencent’s stable: old favorite Honour of Kings and 2019’s standout hit, Peacekeeper Elite.

