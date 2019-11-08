Business Maverick

Real Yield Lures Emerging-Market Risk Takers to Egypt, Turkey

By Bloomberg 8 November 2019

As the yield advantage of emerging-market bonds over their developed counterparts widens, Egypt and Turkey stand out as winning bets, offering the highest inflation-adjusted returns.

With many of the developed world’s bond yields deep into negative territory, investors are looking past country-specific risk factors, such as anti-government protests in Egypt and discord between Turkey and the U.S. An added bonus is that slowing inflation in emerging markets has boosted their real yields.

“Buoyant real yields help make a stronger case for emerging-market bonds,” said Takeshi Yokouchi, a Tokyo-based senior fund manager at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co., which oversees the equivalent of $160 billion. “It’s a good time to start buying them as inflation in many of the economies has slowed and more rate cuts are expected for some of them.”

Key Insights

  • The extra real yields that emerging markets offer over developed nations held at 302 basis points in October, increasing almost five-fold since 2013
  • Inflation-adjusted yields in advanced economies stand near the lowest level since at least 1997, based on data available. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been loosening policy, while the next move by the Bank Japan looks more likely to be easing than tightening
  • The U.S. real yield stands at zero, while that for Germany is at minus 1.35% and Japan at negative 0.37%
  • Emerging-market bonds have gained 1.7% in the past three months amid growing optimism over the first phase of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Reduced demand for haven assets saw debt in developed economies lose 1%
  • Despite offering the third-highest real yield among 24 markets, the returns on South African bonds have trailed other emerging markets. They lost 2.5% last week, the most since March 2017, as bailouts for state power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. threatened to worsen the nation’s fiscal deficit and Moody’s Investors Service moved closer to downgrading the nation to junk

Methodology

  • The real yields are calculated by subtracting the inflation rate from the average monthly yield of the 10-year local-currency sovereign debt
  • The EM real yield is the average rate of 24 developing economies in the Bloomberg Barclays Local Currency Government Universal Index, excluding Argentina
  • The DM real yield is the average of Group of Seven industrialized nations plus seven countries in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Treasury Index

Get More

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Saving the planet requires a new economic model. It’s that simple

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Petroleum Amendment Bill to be published soon for public comment

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders 164 with Paul Theron from Vestact

Paul Theron
4 hours ago
1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

OP-ED

National Lottery is hopelessly bedevilled by a lack of transparency
Shelagh Gastrow 9 hours ago
6 mins

There is more caffeine in Monster energy drinks than legally allowed in some countries due to the beverage being classified as a "supplement".

South Africa

The new scramble for Africa is all about providing energy

Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

State must clear the way for promised investments to land

Ron Derby
14 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Government should spend far more, not less, to boost the economy

David Buckham
8 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Robinhood Traders Discovered a Glitch That Gave Them ‘Infinite Leverage’

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Real Yield Lures Emerging-Market Risk Takers to Egypt, Turkey

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Promise Tracker: Business backs Ramaphosa again, moving closer to his trillion-rand-plus investment target

Ray Mahlaka
06 NOV
4 mins