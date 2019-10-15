South Africa

Zuma to appeal stay of prosecution decision, corruption trial postponed to 2020

By News24 15 October 2019
Caption
Former president Jacob Zuma testifies at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Netwerk24)

Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption trial has been postponed to February 2020 for pre-trial proceedings.

Zuma briefly appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

There, the court heard that Zuma’s legal team intends to apply for leave to appeal last week’s dismissal of the application which he and co-accused, French arms dealer Thales, lodged for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma will have until November 1 to file papers in the leave to appeal bid.

The leave to appeal application will be heard on November 22, and the criminal case will be postponed to February 4, 2020.

More to follow.

