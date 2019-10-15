Zuma briefly appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
There, the court heard that Zuma’s legal team intends to apply for leave to appeal last week’s dismissal of the application which he and co-accused, French arms dealer Thales, lodged for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Zuma will have until November 1 to file papers in the leave to appeal bid.
The leave to appeal application will be heard on November 22, and the criminal case will be postponed to February 4, 2020.
More to follow.
