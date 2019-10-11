Serves 4
3 Tbs peanut oil
8 chicken thighs, legs and breasts, the last cut in half across the middle
12 pitted black olives and their brine
Zest and juice of two ripe oranges
Lots of garlic, crushed and sliced
Rosemary sprigs
Salt and pepper
Cashews, toasted
Cashews were used instead of almonds for this recipe, but there’s no reason you can’t use the latter.
Rinse and dry the chicken pieces. Pour peanut oil into an oven pan. Add chicken pieces and douse in oil all over. Season well with salt and pepper. Scatter around the olives, garlic, and rosemary sprigs. Scatter the orange zest over and drizzle orange juice and the olive brine.
Roast in a 200-degree Celsius oven for about an hour or until the chicken is perfectly golden and cooked to the bone.
Toast cashews in a dry pan and scatter over. The observant reader may notice that I toasted the cashews but forgot to scatter them on at the end, only realising it after I’d taken the photos and half of the dish had been eaten. Where is that facepalm emoji? DM
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.