Chicken with Orange, Black Olives & Cashews. Photo: Tony Jackman

Leo Caviggia was a wonderful, eccentric Italian who lived in Camps Bay where he loved to bring out his special chicken dish for one of his famous son John Caviggia’s parties. It involved chicken, orange, olives and toasted almonds. We used it as a springboard for this dish.

Serves 4



3 Tbs peanut oil

8 chicken thighs, legs and breasts, the last cut in half across the middle

12 pitted black olives and their brine

Zest and juice of two ripe oranges

Lots of garlic, crushed and sliced

Rosemary sprigs

Salt and pepper

Cashews, toasted

Cashews were used instead of almonds for this recipe, but there’s no reason you can’t use the latter.

Rinse and dry the chicken pieces. Pour peanut oil into an oven pan. Add chicken pieces and douse in oil all over. Season well with salt and pepper. Scatter around the olives, garlic, and rosemary sprigs. Scatter the orange zest over and drizzle orange juice and the olive brine.

Roast in a 200-degree Celsius oven for about an hour or until the chicken is perfectly golden and cooked to the bone.

Toast cashews in a dry pan and scatter over. The observant reader may notice that I toasted the cashews but forgot to scatter them on at the end, only realising it after I’d taken the photos and half of the dish had been eaten. Where is that facepalm emoji? DM

Tony Jackman