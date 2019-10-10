TRAIN SAFETY

Railway Safety Regulator: What are you doing as trains get more dangerous, MPs ask

By Suné Payne 10 October 2019
Caption
The scene where a passenger train derailed on August 19, 2015 in Kimberley, South Africa.(Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Emile Hendricks)

In 2018/19, 284 people died after being struck by trains. When people face aged infrastructure, assaults, crime and death on South African trains, MPs questioned what the Railway Safety Regulator was doing to keep commuters safe.

When the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport this week, the message was clear: what are you doing to keep the railways safe? This came as MPs interrogated the entity’s financial statements.

The regulator, which is mandated to issue and manage safety permits for rail operators such as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet, quickly came under fire from MPs over the elephant in the room: the challenges commuters — their constituents — face while travelling on the rail network in South Africa.

ANC MP Nkosinathi Mangcu told the delegation from the regulator, including its CEO and Chief Financial Officer, that keeping the railways safe “has been a dismal failure”.

It’s not surprising — in the entity’s State of Safety Report 2018/2019, there had been 9,268 reported security-related incidents across South African railways. Additionally, there were 223 reported injuries as a result of being struck by a train.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has described the safety regulator as “reckless” to allow “the trains of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to continue playing Russian roulette with the lives of its employees and commuters”. Untu represents employees at Prasa and Transnet and has been a vocal critic of both Prasa and the safety regulator. 

Untu’s general secretary  Steve Harris said earlier in October, after the release of the State of Safety Report: 

The RSR knows that it will take decades to fix our ruined rail infrastructure at this rate. Its annual rail safety report should be called the annual derail report with a shocking 36% increase in fatalities due to security-related occurrences, 23% increase in injuries due to operational occurrences and a 20% increase in security-related incidents.”

But back to the transport committee and MPs’ worries over commuter safety. The EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu asked, “when are you going to bring back safety?” Another asked if the safety regulator was part of Prasa’s War Room.

The safety regulator’s acting CEO Tshepo Kgare told the committee the entity was not part of the War Room and “occurrences (are) a symptom of a much larger issue”. While the safety regulator’s primary mandate is to provide safety, Kgare said, security was a secondary mandate. She said the safety regulator worked with the South African Police Services Rapid Rail Unit to provide security. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual strikes back at Peter Moyo

By Ray Mahlaka

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ranjeni Munusamy fights back with Zondo application

Rebecca Davis
12 mins ago
5 mins

STALINGRAD, THE GOP WAY

A Very Uncivil War: Trump v Congress

J Brooks Spector
7 mins ago
10 mins

Newsdeck

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s recovering,’not dying,’ but again postpones tour

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing Targets Dec. 17 for First Test Flight to Space Station

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Business Maverick

Ethiopia Could Sell Majority Stake in State Telecom Monopoly

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scots still planning for Japan showdown despite typhoon threat

Reuters 11 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Politicians change tack as information moves at warp speed
Stephen Grootes 14 mins ago
5 mins

"You gotta love livin’, kid. Because dyin’s a pain in the ass." ~ Roger Moore

OUR BURNING PLANET

Jobs, Mpumalanga & death of coal: Switch to renewables will ensure future for the embattled province

Melanie Gosling 16 mins ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Students loath to report sexual harassment

Karabo Mafolo
24 mins ago
7 mins

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Law preventing attachment of public school assets found constitutionally valid

Chelsey Moubray
35 mins ago
4 mins

Viewfinder

Month-end at the IPID: A time for ‘killing files’?

Daneel Knoetze and Laura Grant
08 OCT
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: Clean Rivers

Collecting garbage, creating jobs, finding solutions, saving a river

Georgia McTaggart
36 mins ago
7 mins