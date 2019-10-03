GROUNDUP

City of Cape Town refuses to respond to activist prank

By Drew Wayland and Nathan Geffen for GroundUp 3 October 2019

Reclaim the City and The Yes Men followed up their satirical zombie march by sending a fake email from the City of Cape Town. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Organisers of Monday’s zombie rally sent out a spoof press release that claimed the City of Cape Town had agreed to their demands.

First published by GroundUp

World-famous guerilla activists The Yes Men, together with local housing activist group Reclaim the City, followed up on Monday’s zombie rally with a spoofed press release email that looked like it was sent from the City of Cape Town. It was apparently sent to thousands of journalists across the world and all city councillors.

The message was written in the style of a City press release.

Here is a screenshot of the fake email:

Upon a first — and even a second — glance it looked exactly like a City of Cape Town email. The fact that it was a fake wasn’t obvious unless you looked at the email header information, which hardly anyone ever does when reading emails. (GroundUp came very close to falling for it and nearly updated our article on Monday’s protest. Some journalists expressed anger at a stunt like this being pulled during the age of fake electronic news.)

The email “denounced” the actions of the Yes Men and Reclaim the City. It highlighted their claim that the City was replicating the policies of apartheid-era spatial planning. The email then claimed that the City had already decided to adopt policy decisions that Reclaim the City was calling for. These were:

  • Ending mass evictions of people occupying City-owned land;

  • Upgrading all informal settlements;

  • Shutting down all temporary relocation areas, including Blikkiesdorp, and moving the residents there to housing nearer the city centre;

  • Ceasing the sale of all City-owned land; and

  • Rejecting policy direction from large developers.

GroundUp wrote to the City on Tuesday pointing out that there was one serious aspect to the spoof, “and that is the five policy changes that Reclaim the City are calling for”, and asking for comment on these five issues.

City media manager Luthando Tyhalibongo responded: “We have communicated on these issues on multiple occasions and we will not be entertaining these false accusations and claims by Reclaim The City.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Our Burning Planet

Ramaphosa’s $11bn climate fund, or, how the smart money could turn Mpumalanga into the envy of the world

By Kevin Bloom

Analysis

Nathi Mthethwa’s defamation threats: Beware the foot-shooting legal gun

Marianne Thamm
3 hours ago
3 mins

Rugby World Cup 2019

Boks and Italy square for most important clash in brief rivalry

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

U.S. diplomat at center of Trump-Ukraine affair to meet with House committee staff

Reuters 2 hours ago

South Africa

South Africa Seeks Coal Price Cuts to Avert Eskom Collapse

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Knifeman attacks officers at Paris police station

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Temperamental Trump blows his top over impeachment inquiry

Reuters 11 hours ago

Newsflash

Transnet fires senior procurement executive Edward Thomas on Gupta corruption allegations
Sikonathi Mantshantsha 4 hours ago
2 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

Business Maverick

Minister Mantashe says mining sector needs lower power prices

Ed Stoddard 2 hours ago
2 mins

Analysis

ANC fiddlers on a burning roof as governing party repackages economic measures

Marianne Merten
18 hours ago
6 mins

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

Public Protector cannot substantiate Bathabile Dlamini complaint — but slams IPID’s McBride

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Promises, promises: ANC must make good on its talk of economic reform

Nazmeera Moola
18 hours ago
3 mins

VIOLENCE IN SCHOOLS

Commission for Gender Equality probes sexual violence in schools

Ayanda Mthethwa
4 hours ago
5 mins