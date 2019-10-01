Business Maverick

IPO for South African Fuel Giant Engen Planned for 2020

By Bloomberg 1 October 2019

Petroliam Nasional BHd and its South African partners plan to conduct an initial public offering in their fuel retailer Engen to fund the upgrade of a refinery in the coastal city of Durban and to expand its network of gas stations.

A yet to be decided amount of shares in the company, which is South Africa’s biggest fuel retailer, will likely be sold on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in the first half of next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Engen’s 135,000-barrel-per-day refinery needs to be upgraded to meet more stringent laws aimed at curbing pollution.

Engen is 74% owned by Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional, known as Petronas, and 26% held by a group led by Phembani, a South African company founded by Phuthuma Nhleko, one of the country’s most successful black businessmen. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been mandated to assist Petronas with the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plan hasn’t been announced.

Engen, which was founded in 1881 and now operates in seven African countries, has an asset value of more than 40 billion rand ($2.6 billion), according to the people. In its 2018 financial year it posted revenue of 82.5 billion rand and net income of 1.8 billion rand.

In addition to its own operations, Engen earlier this year swapped gas stations in eight African countries for a stake in Vivo Energy Plc. While Petronas gained control of Engen in 1998 it has since tried to sell the company, holding talks with South Africa’s state oil company, PetroSA, in 2013.

Petronas and Engen didn’t immediately comment when called by Bloomberg. JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to an emailed query.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Stay or go, Moyo is set to rake in millions from Old Mutual

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

World first: An Amplats mine in Zimbabwe will pioneer ‘Responsible Mining’ audit

Ed Stoddard
19 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Streamline SA agriculture policy to enable growth and job creation

Wandile Sihlobo
18 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Sword Attack at Finnish School Leaves One Dead, 10 Injured

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

South Africa

Ramaphosa to host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in state visit

News24 3 hours ago

Business Maverick

IPO for South African Fuel Giant Engen Planned for 2020

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boeing CEO Sees ‘Endgame’ in Drive to Lift 737 Max Grounding

Reuters 12 hours ago

SPOTLIGHT

Poor regulation of private healthcare sector slammed by landmark report
Amy Green for Spotlight 18 hours ago
3 mins

"Look for lessons about haunting when there are thousands of ghosts; when entire societies become haunted by terrible deeds that are systematically occurring and are simultaneously denied by every public organ of governance and communication." ~ Avery Gordon

SPOTLIGHT OP-ED

Why private sector reforms are essential to make NHI work

Marcus Low for Spotlight 18 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

From US-China trade wars to capital controls

Sharon Wood
19 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick Op-ed

WeWTF, Part Deux

Scott Galloway
30 SEP
8 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday, With Rico

Rico
23 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Unemployment down, but wage growth stagnates

Sasha Planting
30 SEP
3 mins