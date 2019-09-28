Mbongeni Mbonambi (C, bottom) of South Africa scores a try during the Rugby World Cup match between South Africa and Namibia in Toyota, Japan, 28 September 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Springboks can move on to their next Rugby World Cup 2019 assignment against Italy with five log points, after they predictably dispatched Namibia 57-3 (halftime 31-3) in their Pool B encounter on Saturday.

For Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, his three main objectives – winning with a bonus point, players not suffering major injuries or facing disciplinary issues – appear to have been met.

But that’s about as much as can be said of a performance that lacked sustained intensity and quality. There were moments of excellence and some well-constructed tries, but that was to be expected against an African opponent staffed predominantly by amateur players with day jobs.

The Springbok pack dominated throughout and the first three of nine tries South Africa scored were via rolling mauls off lineouts.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored two in this manner; flank Francois Louw the other, as the Boks led 19-0 in 17 minutes and threatened to turn the game into a bigger rout than the last time they met.

On that occasion, at RWC 2011, the Boks won 87-0. In Toyota though, once the lead had been established and the bonus point secured with wing Makazole Mapimpi scoring SA’s fourth try before the half-hour, the Boks began to lose focus.

Despite five more tries through centre Lukhanyo Am, fullback Warrick Gelant, No 8 Schalk Brits, replacement flank Siya Kolisi and Mapimpi again, it felt like little more than an intense training session.

The Bok scrum was immense and there was some genuine concern for Namibian loosehead prop Desiderius Sethie, who buckled alarmingly the first two times Bok tighthead Vincent Koch bored into him.

It was a recurring theme throughout the contest as Namibia were crumpled in almost every scrum.

They also had little answer to the Boks’ lineout maul and had the two-time world champions played the percentages a little more, they might have scored many more tries from the set piece had they attempted to.

As is often the case in these types of matches though, the superior team were seduced into playing a loose game because there were almost no consequences for making mistakes.

Poor options and dropped passes were shrugged off knowing that the next opportunity was just moments away. Namibia weren’t good enough to make the Boks pay for their largesse.

Namibia also twice had players sent to the sin bin for foul play. And despite the 20 minutes of numerical advantage, the Boks didn’t really punish them to the maximum.

To further muddy the waters for Erasmus, the match introduced some more questions rather than answers. Most glaringly was the form of flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

He had an appalling match, especially off the back of a pack that gave him such a commanding platform to orchestrate a rugby massacre.

Instead, the pivot dropped passes, punted inaccurately and made bad decisions. Thanks to the low quality of the opposition, the Boks escaped despite Jantjies’ ineffectual display.

In his defence, Jantjies hadn’t played since the Boks beat Argentina at Loftus Versfeld six weeks ago. There was certainly some rust to dust off, but even so, it’s clear that first-choice flyhalf Handré Pollard’s continued fitness is vital if the Boks are to have a chance of winning this tournament.

Conditions were difficult with 66% humidity at kick-off making the ball greasy. And coming after Japan’s stunning 19-12 win over Ireland earlier, there was a muted atmosphere.

After a strong start where the Boks pounded the line through some clinical attack, only to be met by a strong Namibian defensive wall, the Boks used their lineout to break the will of the opposition.

But then momentum and cohesion disappeared in a litany of errors interspersed with some eye-catching play.

Gelant and Mapimpi were at the heart of most of the Boks’ best-attacking play, while centre Frans Steyn carried willingly into contact.

Captain Brits, playing No 8 instead of his usual position of hooker, enjoyed a busy match as designated ball-carrier. His offloads in contact worked at times, most notably for Am’s try after the halftime hooter had sounded.

Locks Lood de Jager and RG Snyman were impressive in asking questions of the brave Namibian defence at close quarters, while scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was strangely subdued.

His service was crisp and he kicked reasonably accurately, but of all the players that might have enjoyed the loose nature of the game because of his ability to snipe around the fringes of rucks, he seemed the one player to stick to the playbook.

He dutifully passed and kicked and seldom used his own pace and guile to ask questions of the defence.

Ultimately the result, and the extra point, was all that mattered. The Boks can now move to Shizuoka, scene of Japan’s heroics over Ireland, for Friday’s critical clash against Italy, with the knowledge that they are still very much in the tournament. DM

Scorers:

Springboks – Tries: Bongi Mbonambi (2), Francois Louw, Makazole Mapimpi (2), Lukhanyo Am, Warrick Gelant, Siya Kolisi, Schalk Brits. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (6).

Namibia – Penalty: Cliven Loubser.

