On Friday 20 September 2019 one of the biggest climate mobilisations the world has ever seen will take place — and South Africans will be playing their part too.

Climate breakdown is one of the biggest problems humanity faces — this is why young people are laying down a challenge to the South African government to respond to the climate crisis.

Globally, fossil fuel companies have left a trail of destruction — and young people have had enough. They are well aware that there are too many fossil fuel-powered plants to meet global climate goals. Current commitments by governments to reduce emissions by amounts needed to avoid dangerous levels of global temperature rise are woefully inadequate.

The world is on track for 3°C of warming under current global climate pledges — avoiding the consequences of such a scenario requires bold steps to avert deep and widespread environmental, social and economic collapse.

Governments and corporations will not take the necessary action to reduce the impact of climate change if they are left to their own devices. The entrenched economic and political status quo, built on the continuing dependence on fossil fuels, is a barrier to progress.

This is why the youth have called on everyone — adults too — to “walk out” and strike over climate inaction on 20 September ahead of the UN climate change summit in New York. They’re calling on all of us to double our efforts in calling for fossil fuels to remain in the ground and for an accelerated transition to a just energy future that leaves no one behind. It is for all of us to stand up, call for and take action in support of young people in the fight for our future.

The impacts of climate breakdown are being felt across the globe, and South Africa is no exception. In 2017, Cape Town was in the grip of an unprecedented drought that led to fears of Day Zero, when the taps would run dry. While the city’s dam levels have risen to a steady 81% , the Western and Eastern Cape are in an ongoing drought with little respite as a result of climate change. Additionally, Cape Town alongside other port cities including Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London could be affected by rising sea levels by 2050 .

Furthermore, South Africa is prone to more extreme weather events. Hundreds of people were displaced by torrential rains and landslides that swept KwaZulu-Natal in 2019. Beira, Mozambique, no more than 1,000km from Johannesburg, was almost destroyed by Cyclone Idai in March 2019.

Climate change needs to be treated as an emergency. Climate change is set to intensify inequality and water, food and energy insecurity. Without real, bold steps towards climate action, all our communities will face these consequences and more.

Our society’s most vulnerable people in low-income communities are already being hit hard by these impacts — we must take urgent action.

Our challenge now is to scale up mobilisations to match the urgency of the situation. On Friday 20 September 2019 one of the biggest climate mobilisations the world has ever seen will take place. There are thousands of events planned across the world, with dozens taking place in South Africa. Organisers are calling on the South African government to declare a climate emergency and South African unions are calling on workers to join the climate strikes. This is a powerful indication of a truly diverse and multigenerational movement of people of all ages and backgrounds mobilising to confront the climate crisis in South Africa.

The African Climate Alliance (ACA), a collective of environmental organisations supporting the youth on 20 September, is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to:

Show bold leadership — not just as the leader of SA but also as chair of the AU in 2020 (and chair of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change);

Say no to new coal power stations and yes to sustainable and healthier jobs for SA workers in renewable energy as part of a just transition;

Create a mandatory climate education and adaption curriculum for South Africa; and

Prioritise the restoration of degraded landscapes and funding of ecological infrastructure which will also create healthier jobs.

This fight is about much more than emissions and scientific metrics — it’s about calling for a just and sustainable world that works for all of us. MC

Ahmed Mokgopo is the 350 Africa Divestment campaigner and Sarah Farrell is with the African Climate Alliance.

