South Africa

Angry North West residents torch 6 ANC councillors’ homes

By News24 18 September 2019

Angry residents of Khuma near Stilfontein burnt down several houses belonging to City of Matlosana councillors on Tuesday, North West police say.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, eight houses were torched – six belonging to local councillors.

North West Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro met with protesting residents on Tuesday afternoon. Mokgoro was attending a National Council of Provinces gathering in nearby Orkney when he was alerted to the protest.

According to Vuyisile Ngesi, Mokgoro’s spokesperson, the premier then rushed to the township, accompanied by Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari and Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe.

“The residents informed Premier Mokgoro that they had submitted a memorandum of grievances and demands to the City of Matlosana Municipality at the beginning of August and had not yet received word from the municipality regarding those demands,” Ngesi said.

The demands included the allocation of land by the municipality for housing, as well as improved infrastructure in the township.

“Premier Mokgoro has committed to attend to the demands while involving the City of Matlosana Municipality and will be visiting the area [on Wednesday], this time accompanied by the entire North West Executive Council to provide feedback to the community on their demands,” Ngesi said.

Mokgwabone told News24 that the situation had been quiet since Tuesday afternoon.

“A case of public violence has been opened for investigation and no arrest has been made. We are still maintaining presence in the area.”

News24

