Business Maverick

China’s Economy Slows as Industrial Output Weaker Than Expected

By Bloomberg 16 September 2019
Caption
A container ship approaches the Haicang Bridge in Xiamen, China, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China’s economy slowed further in August, indicating current stimulus policies may not be enough to shield the economy from the worsening effects of the trade war with the U.S.

China’s Economy Slows as Industrial Output Weaker Than Expected

China’s economy slowed further in August, indicating current stimulus policies may not be enough to shield the economy from the worsening effects of the trade war with the U.S.

  • Industrial output rose 4.4% from a year earlier, versus a median estimate of 5.2%. Retail sales expanded by 7.5%, compared to a projected 7.9% increase. Fixed-asset investment slowed to 5.5% in the first eight months, versus a forecast 5.7%
Industrial output and retail sales all worsen

Key Insights

  • The industrial output reading was the lowest single-month figure since 2002, with only a combined Jan-Feb result in 2009 lower. China merges some statistics due to the Lunar New Year holiday
  • The data form further evidence that policy makers’ efforts to brake the slowdown in the economy are falling behind, as the nation faces structural downward forces at home and the likelihood of yet-higher tariffs on exports to the U.S.
  • The People’s Bank of China cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves this month to the lowest level since 2007, though is still holding off on cutting borrowing costs more broadly
  • Negotiators from China and the U.S. plan to have two rounds of face-to-face negotiations in coming weeks. Both sides have taken steps to show goodwill, and U.S. officials are considering an interim deal to delay tariffs with China, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg
  • “The low retail sales is particularly worrying,” said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “To stabilize growth, the next few months will see more aggressive policy efforts.”
(Updates with economist quote in Key Insights section.)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Manuel spurns Old Mutual shareholder calls to step down over Moyo fiasco

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New legislation requiring secret strike ballots is the latest in South Africa’s intra-union battles

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rainy days ahead brighten the outlook for gloomy farmers

Wandile Sihlobo
6 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

New York Declares ‘Emergency’ Ban on Flavored E-Cigarettes

john 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump rebuffs Kavanaugh impeachment calls after new sexual misconduct report

Reuters 7 hours ago

South Africa

Patients, staff evacuated as fire guts parts of Mitchells Plain Day Hospital

News24 13 SEP

Newsdeck

Heathrow Protestors Claim to Have Launched Drone Despite Arrests

Bloomberg 13 SEP

amaBhungane

How deputy finance minister David Masondo set the Hawks on his ex-mistress
Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane 15 SEP
8 mins

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

OP-ED

SAX non-appeal: Take SA Express off life support and let it die

Guy Leitch 5 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

‘Own fossil fuels and you own climate change’ – a possible future crime against humanity

Leonie Joubert
5 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The constitutional challenges facing the prescription of assets

Paul Hoffman
6 hours ago
6 mins

Scorpio

Unprotected assets: Prasa derailment worsens as insurer cancels cover

Sikonathi Mantshantsha
12 SEP
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Joburg eyes tourism’s job-creation potential

Leah Knott
6 hours ago
3 mins