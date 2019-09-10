Newsdeck

Apple unveils $4.99/month streaming TV service, new iPhones

By Reuters 10 September 2019
(FILE) - A silhouette next to an Apple during the sale start of the new iPhone X at the Apple store Grosse Bockenheimer Strasse in Frankfurt, Germany, 03 October 2017 (issued 02 July 2018). After positive earnings report, shares of Apple surged making it the first company in history to reach a market value of one trillion US dollars. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99, and unveiled three iPhone models featuring new camera systems.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple also released updates to its range of iPads and Watches.

IPHONE 11 PRO AND PRO MAX

** Features three cameras – wide, telephoto and ultrawide

** Available in four colors – midnight green, gold, silver and space gray; storage options of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

** Features Super Retina XDR display, OLED panel with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

** Pro will have a 5.8-inch screen size, while Pro Max will have a 6.5-inch screen

** Both phones are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters and for up to 30 minutes

** Pro price starts at $999; Pro Max will start from $1,099

** Customers can also get iPhone 11 Pro for $24.95 a month or $599 with trade-in and iPhone 11 Pro Max for $29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in

** Pre-order starts from Friday; the two models will be available in stores from Sept. 20

IPHONE 11

** Features a 6.1-inch display; available in six colors

** Has a dual camera on the back, 12-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide

** Front camera is also 12 megapixel

** Will have a new night mode

** To feature latest A13 bionic chip

** IPhone 11 prices start at $699

** Storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at $4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include “See”, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and “The Morning Show”, produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

APPLE WATCH:

** Apple Watch Series 5 features always-on display, built-in compass and international emergency calling; unavailable in Series 3

** Watch Series 3 features cellular calling, emergency SOS call and health tracking features

** Series 5 Watch starting from $399; Series 3 Watch from $199

** Available for orders from Tuesday

APPLE IPAD:

** Launches seventh-generation iPad

** New iPad to feature 10.2-inch retina display

** Will be priced at $329

** Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions (Compiled by Supantha Mukherjee and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

