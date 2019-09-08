Photo Essay

‘It’s not about winning, it’s about getting to the finish line’ – athletes at the Gauteng Golden Games

By Chanel Retief 8 September 2019

Athletes at the Gauteng Golden Games at Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium, Tshwane on 6 September 2019. The winners of the games will represent Gauteng at the National Golden Games and compete against other provinces in October in Eastern Cape. Photo by Chanel Retief

On 6 September 2019, the Gauteng Department of Social Development together with the province’s Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosted their annual Gauteng Golden Games, a provincial games for older persons. Participants displayed their talents in athletics, soccer and other activities.

When you think of the Golden Games, you should think Olympics but for the elderly and much cooler. The Golden Games is an opportunity for people over the age of 60 to showcase their athletic skills and still have a lot of fun.

The games included jukskei, ring the stick, ball pass, as well as soccer matches and athletic races (100, 200, 400 and 800 metres). The motivation for most of the participants was that they wanted to show young people that if they can do it, anyone can.

Charlie Tolo (64) ran 800 metres at Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium, in Tshwane at the Golden Games. He says that part of wanting to run is to motivate young people to get active as this will motivate them to stop doing drugs. “Young people, get active. Stop doing nyaope and drugs. Sports will take you off the street,” Tole said. Photo by Chanel Retief.
“To all the young people of South Africa, play sports. Any sport, I am not saying just soccer. Sports will take you away from drugs and the funny stuff that we see happening in the news these days. Come play sports,” Micheal ‘Rusty’ Segale said. Photo by Chanel Retief.
The Department of Social Development said in their statement that these games are “aimed at promoting active ageing, healthy lifestyle and social integration amongst older persons.” Photo by Chanel Retief
“We are not here to compete, we are here to complement each other as elders,” Programme Director, Agnus Sepeng (front) told Daily Maverick. Photo by Chanel Retief
Supporters came to cheer on their teams at the annual Gauteng Golden Games that was hosted in Tswane, Pretoria. Teams participating came from all regions of Gauteng. Photo by Chanel Retief
Edna ‘Aunty Edna’ Harvey (69) from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg won the ages 60-69 brisk walk and says that she does this because it makes her feel good and makes her children proud. “When you look good, you feel good,” Harvey said. Harvey has been competing in the Golden Games for the past five years. Photo by Chanel Retief
Men, ages 60-69, take part  in the relay race at the Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium in Tshwane, Pretoria. Photo by Chanel Retief
Supporters came to cheer on their teams at the annual Gauteng Golden Games that was hosted in Tswane, Pretoria. Teams participating came from all regions of Gauteng. Photo by Chanel Retief

The winners of the day’s activities will have the opportunity to represent their province at the National Golden Games, which take place in October in Eastern Cape. There they will have the opportunity to compete against other athletes from across South Africa. DM

