Athletes at the Gauteng Golden Games at Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium, Tshwane on 6 September 2019. The winners of the games will represent Gauteng at the National Golden Games and compete against other provinces in October in Eastern Cape. Photo by Chanel Retief

On 6 September 2019, the Gauteng Department of Social Development together with the province’s Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosted their annual Gauteng Golden Games, a provincial games for older persons. Participants displayed their talents in athletics, soccer and other activities.

When you think of the Golden Games, you should think Olympics but for the elderly and much cooler. The Golden Games is an opportunity for people over the age of 60 to showcase their athletic skills and still have a lot of fun.

The games included jukskei, ring the stick, ball pass, as well as soccer matches and athletic races (100, 200, 400 and 800 metres). The motivation for most of the participants was that they wanted to show young people that if they can do it, anyone can.

The winners of the day’s activities will have the opportunity to represent their province at the National Golden Games, which take place in October in Eastern Cape. There they will have the opportunity to compete against other athletes from across South Africa. DM

Chanel Retief