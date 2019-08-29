Adam Catzavelos has reached a settlement agreement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) relating to a video filmed on a Greek beach last year in which he used the k-word.

As part of the agreement, he has to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and will once again apologise for his comments.

The video was recorded while he was on holiday last year and in it he said he revelled in the fact there were no black people on the beach. “Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth… You cannot beat this!”

The commission took Catzavelos to the Equality Court, sitting in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. It previously proposed that Catzavelos pay R200 000 in damages over a period of 20 months.

The video, which went viral, also sparked national outrage and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him, News24 earlier reported.

Catzavelos appeared in the crimen injuria case in another courtroom in the same court earlier on Thursday morning.

In that case, the State revealed that Catzavelos’ representation to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to not be prosecuted, were unsuccessful.

His lawyer, Lawley Shain informed the court that he intended to take the decision on review and was waiting for the outcome from National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi.

“We do not agree with the decision and we have since made representations to the NDPP and we will await for that outcome,” he said.

The matter has been postponed to October 2.

He has also been summonsed for the matter in Greece, News24 reported earlier.

News24

News24 Follow Save More