South Africa

18 arrested after Pretoria CBD looting spree – metro police

By News24 29 August 2019

Eighteen people have been arrested following Wednesday’s unrest in the Pretoria CBD, Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba has confirmed.

Mahamba told News24 that eight people had been arrested for public violence and 10 for possession of stolen goods.

Chaos erupted on the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday as taxi drivers attempted to rid the CBD of alleged drug dealers, after a taxi driver was shot and killed on Tuesday.

It was alleged that taxi drivers had found members of the police involved in selling drugs.

During the incident, multiple shots were fired, resulting in the death of the taxi driver. Angry taxi operators then used the city’s buses to block traffic to “deal” with the nyaope (drug) boys, News24 reported.

Wednesday’s unrest began with taxi drivers blocking roads in the CBD to protest the shooting.

News24 was on the ground and witnessed shops being looted and set alight.

At one point, police officers from the flying squad, wielding R5 rifles, attempted to gain access to Lilian Ngoyi Street to allow the fire department through to attend to the burning buildings.

Police officers and firefighters were eventually forced to retreat as the looting continued.

A large police contingent finally moved into the area firing rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

As the police started firing, looters ran away, some with large flat screen TVs that were stolen from an electronics store on the same street.

The police kept clearing streets as the looting continued.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela told News24 on Wednesday that no arrests had been made during the chaos.

On Thursday, Mahamba confirmed that calm has been restored to the CBD.

He added that the 18 people who had been arrested were due to appear in court for a bail hearing. No date has been set yet.

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PARLIAMENT

‘We are in trouble’: National Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane on Eskom — and then there’s the SABC

By Marianne Merten

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA has probably dodged a recession, which is about the best the economy can do at the moment

Ed Stoddard
14 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

When ruling party troubles are met with silence: Whatever happened to the DA?

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Scottish Tory Leader Quits in Blow to Boris Johnson’s Election Chances

Bloomberg 8 mins ago

South Africa

Adam Catzavelos to pay R150 000 over racist rant after settlement reached with SAHRC

News24 18 mins ago

Business Maverick

South Africa Says Health Plan Is Affordable, Won’t Add to Debt

Bloomberg 28 mins ago

Newsdeck

Hong Kong Police Will Ban Mass Weekend Protest March, SCMP Says

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Putting deniers on ice: Inside the mind of a climate geek (Part One)
Tiara Walters 13 hours ago
8 mins

"I think that if ever a mortal heard the word of God it would be in a garden at the cool of day." ~ F. Frankfort Moore

GROUNDUP

Backlog at Western Cape High Court has improved

Tessa Knight 41 mins ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Japan revitalises its long-standing commitment to Nippon-Africa partnership

Faith Mabera
37 mins ago
5 mins

BHEKISISA OP-ED

Lead in the blood: The poisoning of a generation

Joanna Naples-Mitchell for Bhekisisa
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa — this is home

Mike Abel
13 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP Op-Ed

King Zwelithini’s trust keeps people poor

Zenande Booi
4 hours ago
4 mins