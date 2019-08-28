South Africa

Pretoria CBD a ‘no-go zone’ as protests continue

By News24 28 August 2019

Thousands of taxis blocked several roads in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday morning as protests in the area continued.

Angry taxi drivers also littered the streets with an array of objects after a taxi driver was shot dead on Tuesday. The atmosphere is tense and volatile.

Angry taxi operators then used the city’s buses to block traffic to “deal” with the nyaope (drug) boys.

“A shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being utilised to blockade the roads. A Re Yeng and TBS operations were halted for the rest of the day in the interest of safety,” Tshwane Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said.

According to Sowetan, taxi operators found people, believed to be police officers, were allegedly involved in the selling of drugs on Tuesday.

Shops looted

On Wednesday morning, protesters looted several shops.

Parts of the CBD are considered a no-go zone and a heavy police presence had been deployed in the affected areas.

Senkubuge said in a statement on Tuesday that parts of the inner city came to a standstill as disgruntled protesters seized six vehicles.

“The taking of a human life is never justified and the perpetrators of this murder and unlawful usage of public transport vehicles must be made accountable for these crimes,” Senkubuge said.

The details of the deceased will be communicated after the notification of the next of kin and through the police platforms.

Senkubuge apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions to public transport within the CBD and urged commuters to avoid the CBD and take alternative routes and modes of transport.

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TITO’S GAUNTLET

In his policy paper, Mboweni demands urgent action to improve and grow economy

By Marianne Merten

TRANSFORMATION PIMPERNEL

Employment Equity – 20 years down the line, a marginal movement to diversity

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why the National Assembly is required to adopt rules for removal of public protector and other members of Chapter 9 bodies

Pierre De Vos
40 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

‘Momentous’: Near-total ban on trade in wild elephants for zoos

News24 3 hours ago

South Africa

Zondo signed directive for Watson to submit affidavit before his death

News24 3 hours ago

South Africa

Pretoria CBD a ‘no-go zone’ as protests continue

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

Reuters 3 hours ago

Scorpio

Exclusive: Regiments Capital puts up R500m in Capitec shares in lieu of ‘State Capture’ claims
Jessica Bezuidenhout 27 AUG
6 mins

"I think that if ever a mortal heard the word of God it would be in a garden at the cool of day." ~ F. Frankfort Moore

ZAPIRO

Burning Issue

Zapiro 2 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former Free State MEC Dukwana ready to face Magashule in court

Erin Bates
14 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

Is Africa ready for weapons that call their own shots?

Gugu Dube
2 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

There’s a faint drizzle before the coming storm of prosecutions

Ismail Lagardien
14 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is it time for a blanket amnesty for illegal foreigners living in South Africa?

Gary Eisenberg
26 mins ago
6 mins