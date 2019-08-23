Newsdeck

Finland urges EU to consider banning Brazilian beef over Amazon fires

By Reuters 23 August 2019
Caption
epa07785126 An aerial view of an area of land that has been scorched by fire in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil, 20 August 2019 (issued 22 August 2019). According to media reports, the Brazilian Amazon region is suffering a record amount of fires, with an 84 percent increase on the same period last year. EPA-EFE/ROGERIO FLORENTINO

HELSINKI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Finland, which holds the European Union's rotating chairmanship, called on Friday for the EU to look into the possibility of banning Brazilian beef from its markets due to devastation caused by fires in the Amazon rainforest.

“Finance Minister Mika Lintila condemns the destruction of Amazon rainforests and suggests that the EU and Finland should urgently review the possibility of banning Brazilian beef imports,” Finland’s finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)

