Zimbabwe’s former vice president, Phelekezela Mphoko, is now a “fugitive of justice,” the state-controlled newspaper Chronicle reported, citing Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission spokesman John Makamure.

Mphoko lost his job when former President Robert Mugabe was ousted in November 2017. On Tuesday, he was driving to a meeting with anti-corruption officials in the city of Bulawayo until he made a u-turn and fled, Makamure told the newspaper.

Mphoko “fears for his life” after the anti-corruption commission changed the location of the meeting and instructed him to go to a police station, said his lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube.

The commission has accused Mphoko of unlawfully ordering junior police officers to release a senior government official from custody.

“The whole thing is political and the charges are preposterous,” Ncube said. “We want to defend our case, but they reneged on meeting on neutral ground at the last minute. A police station isn’t neutral, it isn’t safe.”

If caught and arrested, Mphoko will be the second high-ranking official charged by the anti-corruption commission in two months. Last month, officials arrested Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira after accusing her of misusing about $94 million of state funds.

To contact the reporter on this story:

Brian Latham in Harare at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:

Karl Maier at [email protected]

Pauline Bax, Jacqueline Mackenzie

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Bloomberg Follow Save More