Aug 13 (Reuters) - Orange County Soccer Club have signed 14-year old Francis Jacobs, making him the youngest professional male signing in United States soccer history, the California club said on Tuesday.

Jacobs, who is 14 years, four months and 29 days old, signed a deal with the second tier United Soccer League club and could make his debut on Saturday against Las Vegas Lights FC.

“I am very excited for Francis, who is a young and gifted local talent, to join our team,” said head coach Braeden Cloutier. “I’ve been really impressed with his poise and ability on the ball that he’s shown us these past few months.” Jacobs had also trained with Bayer Leverkusen and FC Koln.

His signing eclipses that of Freddy Adu, who was 14 years, five months and 16 days when he joined DC United in 2003.

Adu won a major contract from Nike but bounced around a slew of clubs and never quite made an impact that his early promise indicated.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

In other news...

South Africa is in a very real battle. A political fight where terms such as truth and democracy can seem more of a suggestion as opposed to a necessity.

On one side of the battle are those openly willing to undermine the sovereignty of a democratic society, completely disregarding the weight and power of the oaths declared when they took office. If their mission was to decrease society’s trust in government - mission accomplished.

And on the other side are those who believe in the ethos of a country whose constitution was once declared the most progressive in the world. The hope that truth, justice and accountability in politics, business and society is not simply fairy tale dust sprinkled in great electoral speeches; but rather a cause that needs to be intentionally acted upon every day.

However, it would be an offensive oversight not to acknowledge that right there on the front lines, alongside whistleblowers and civil society, stand the journalists. Armed with only their determination to inform society and defend the truth, caught in the crossfire of shots fired from both sides.

If you believe in supporting the cause and the work of Daily Maverick then take your position on the battleground and sign up to Maverick Insider today.

For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

Reuters Follow Save More