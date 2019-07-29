ANC DIVIDED

NEC meeting update: Ramaphosa stares them down

By Sam Mkokeli 29 July 2019
Caption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his backers the motivation to fight on, say ANC NEC members in his camp. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

With the ANC splintering and in a state of deshabille, President Cyril Ramaphosa adopted his best buffalo stance at this weekend’s NEC meeting and faced down his many opponents.

Cyril Ramaphosa stared down his opponents at the weekend in an attempt to make the space to lead the party out of political gridlock, according to party leaders. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will enter its fourth and final day on Monday, after intense politicking that saw jibes from each of the two main factions.

Leaders associated with the Ramaphosa camp were jubilant, claiming the meeting demonstrated that the president had control of the party. They also believed that their opponents were not able to land any damaging blows.

Former ministers under Jacob Zuma — Mosebenzi Zwane and Bongani Bongo — were labelled by the opposition camp as being among vociferous critics of Ramaphosa. This camp includes people such as Faith Muthambi and Thandi Mahambehlala.

Jacob Zuma attended the meeting, in which he was criticised for his claims at the Zondo Commission that some of his colleagues were apartheid spies who drove a conspiracy to remove him from politics. He is an “ex officio” member of the NEC, due to his status as a former president. Zuma did not contribute to the debate, according to one of the attendants, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Ramaphosa camp was confident it had demonstrated its numerical strength. It was adamant it was in a strong position to protect one of its stalwarts, Derek Hanekom, against any moves to have him disciplined for organising opposition MPs to vote Zuma out of office in 2017.

NEC members who were initially concerned whether Ramaphosa could take the fight to the Zuma camp felt emboldened after his remarks at the meeting, including his frank talk about his opponents’ desire to have him removed from office. He restated his commitment to the fight against corruption, said some NEC members. This had given his backers the motivation to fight on, they said. DM

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Divided ANC house struggling to stand

By Stephen Grootes

OUR BURNING PLANET

Shuffling the deck chairs as the crises at Kusile and Titanic Eskom continue

Chris Yelland
29 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Land Reform: It’s a package, not just expropriation without compensation, says presidential panel

Marianne Merten
24 mins ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Suspected Islamists kill at least 65 in northeast Nigeria – state TV

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.K. Deploys Destroyer to Protect Shipping in Hormuz Strait

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

Nationalisation of land not on the cards – presidential panel member

News24 11 hours ago

SWIMMING

Team SA sinks in final day heats in South Korea

News24 11 hours ago

OUR BURNING PLANET: ANALYSIS

From Russia to Mantashe with love: Chernobyl and the culture of climate meltdown
Kevin Bloom 19 mins ago
13 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

The slavery days

Year 1619, the birth of America’s original sin (and the founding of the nation)

J Brooks Spector 26 mins ago
8 mins

ANC DIVIDED

NEC meeting update: Ramaphosa stares them down

Sam Mkokeli
1 min ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Africa’s finest legal minds must unite to combat spiralling corruption

Richard Goldstone and Paul Hoffman
32 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa is in a mess — it’s time for coalition politics

Bonginkosi Madikizela
45 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

We will act decisively to arrest the decline of Gauteng and stamp out corruption

Lebogang Maile
48 mins ago
9 mins