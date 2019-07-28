Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 28 July 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 28 July 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the official reception after the opening of the 108th Bayreuth Festival at the Richard-Wagner-Festspielhaus in Bayreuth, Germany, 25 July 2019. The festival opens with the opera 'Tannhaeuser' on 25 July and runs through 28 August. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

This past week, a memorial concert for South African musician Johnny Clegg was held in Johannesburg, following his passing on 16 July 2019; in China, it was the successful launch of a rocket carrying satellites that will be used for technological tests and electromagnetic environment detection; also in the news, French fashion brand, Sonia Rykiel, is set to liquidate operations effective immediately.

Johnny Clegg’s son, Jessie Clegg sings a tribute to his late father during the memorial for South African musician Johnny Clegg in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 July 2019. Clegg died of cancer at the age of 66 after a career with his band Juluka. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying Yaogan-30 satellites blasts off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Sichuan Province, China, 26 July 2019. The satellites will be used for technological tests and electromagnetic environment detection. EPA-EFE
Cultural dancers perform during the ceremony marking Liberia’s 172nd Independent Anniversary at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville outside Monrovia, Liberia, 26 July 2019. The Presidents of Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso are in attendance to grace this year’s occasion. Liberia declared its independence in 26 July 1847, making the West African nation the first democratic republic in the history of Africa. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO
The pack in action during the 19th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 126.5km between Saint Jean de Maurienne and Tignes, France, 26 July 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Waving the rainbow flag in the 41th Christopher Street Day LGBT parade in Berlin, Germany, 27 July 2019. Christopher Street Day (CSD) is an annual European Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) celebration held in various cities across Europe for the rights of LGBT people. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
French designer Sonia Rykiel attends the Legion of Honor ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 26 November 2013 (reissued 26 July 2019). According to reports on 25 July 2019 French Sonia Rykiel fashion house is going into liquidation following a court decision. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Models present a creation by Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in Partnership with HT in New Delhi, 26 July 2019. FDCI India Couture Week 2019 is scheduled from 22 to 28 July. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Young Chinese people enjoy the leisure time with cats in a cat theme cafe in Beijing, China, 22 July 2019. Animal cafe becomes more and more popular among Chinese young people who play and feed the dogs or cats in cafe to enjoy the leisure time. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
Kara Eaker of the USA competes during the gymnastics competition at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, 27 July 2019. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BEAUTY

Mane attraction: Putting it straight with ‘hair Botox’

By Nicole Williamson

OPINIONISTA

A book to put a blister on a president’s brain

Ben Williams
20 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

Home-grown fashion in Cape Town: Vannie Kaap

Leila Dougan
23 JUL
4 mins

OP-ED

Relationships: Betrayal can be an invitation for change

Stefan Blom
24 JUL
15 mins

MAVERICK LIFE

Maboneng: A new dream for a new decade
Ufrieda Ho 23 JUL
6 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

Maverick Life

Recycling in South Africa, how are we doing? A very practical guide to getting started

Malibongwe Tyilo 20 JUL
5 mins

FASHION

Made in Africa: The new tagline for luxury?

Emilie Gambade
18 JUL
10 mins

Sponsored Content

The low-down on vegan make-up

Woolworths Beauty
11 JUL
3 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 21 July 2019

Maverick Life Editors
21 JUL
2 mins

BEAUTY

Whole body cryotherapy: What is it and should you try it?

Nicole Williamson
18 JUL
5 mins