Business Maverick

Oil Extends Gains as Iran’s Seizure of Tanker Keeps Tension High

By Bloomberg 22 July 2019
Caption
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard jet boat sails around the seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, 21 July 2019. Media reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have seized Stena Impero at the Strait of Hormuz with 23 crew on board. Stena Bulk has issued a statement that 'UK registered vessel Stena Impero was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters. On 20 July Stena Bulk informed that Head of Marine Affairs at the Port of Bandar Abbas is in contact with the crew members, who are in 'good health' and that Head of Marine Affairs has confirmed to them that no instructions have been received so far as to what will happen to the ship.' EPA-EFE/HASAN SHIRVANI

Oil extended gains as tensions in the Persian Gulf remained elevated after Iran seized a British tanker, and Libyan production fell after an unidentified group reportedly shut the country’s largest field.

Oil futures in New York rose as much as 1.1% after closing up 0.6% on Friday. The U.K. demanded the immediate release of the Stena Impero, which was seized by the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, but Defense Minister Tobias Elwood said in a Sky News Interview that he wanted to de-escalate the situation. Production at Libya’s Sharara oil field was said to be gradually resuming after a force majeure was declared following the closure.

A measure of oil volatility rose to highest in two weeks on Friday

Oil volatility rose to a two-week high on Friday after the tanker seizure highlighted the risk of flows through the world’s most critical crude choke-point being disrupted. Meanwhile, falling production in Libya is now putting the spotlight back on supply threats after prices fell more than 8% in the four days through Thursday on signs of flagging demand in major global economies.

See also: How a Persian Gulf Conflict Could Impact Commodities Markets

“Crude has been weighed down by concerns that demand is slowing, but the focus is now shifting back to supply and geopolitical risks, which should support prices for the time being,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Seoul.

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery increased 47 cents, or 0.8%, to $56.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:14 a.m. in Singapore after gaining as much as 60 cents earlier. The contract fell 7.6% last week.

Brent for September settlement rose 85 cents, or 1.4%, to $63.32 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. It closed 0.9% higher on Friday, paring the weekly loss to 6.4%. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $7.01 to WTI for the same month.

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Community wants ConCourt to declare R5bn Lonmin deal illegal

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hydrogen fuel-cell cars could spell boom or bust for SA platinum industry

Tim Cohen
6 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why Pepsi’s Pioneer Foods deal is not so sweet

Sikonathi Mantshatsha
5 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Golf-Irishman Lowry wins British Open at Royal Portrush

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Villagers, firefighters battle huge blazes in central Portugal

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Islamist militants kidnap at least one NGO worker in Nigeria, sources say

Reuters 19 JUL

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa’s South Africa Investment Goal Gets Boost From Pepsi

Bloomberg 19 JUL

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The sun is rising on SA mining shares while setting on the industry
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
4 mins

Watermelons were originally cultivated in Africa.

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday: Rico

Rico 18 JUL
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

In the investing space, no-one can hear you scream

Piet Viljoen
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Finding the real reasons for boardroom battles

Johann Redelinghuys
5 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Women continue to bump their heads against the glass ceiling

Ruan Jooste
19 JUL
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARB cuts repo by 25 basis points while repeating pleas for structural reform

Ed Stoddard
18 JUL
3 mins