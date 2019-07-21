Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 21 July 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 21 July 2019

A handout photo made available by NASA shows the launch of the Apollo 11 Saturn IV rocket being projected onto the Washington Monument and additional screens on the National Mall by in Washington, DC, USA, 19 July 2019. The event, 'Apollo 50: Go for the Moon' is one of many events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon. EPA-EFE/NASA/BILL INGALLS / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/BILL INGALLS) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

On the 19th of July, 'Apollo 50: Go for the Moon' was one of many events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon in the US. Immersive art was an international affair this past week: The ‘FEMINISMES!’ exhibition, on show at the Contemporary Culture Centre of Barcelona, Spain, shines a light on the relationship between radical feminism, as seen in the 1970s, and the feminist movement today; in Hanoi, Vietnam, visitors at the French Cultural Centre can see an installation entitled “Reduce the Litter” created with used plastic materials; while in Guadalajara, Mexico, a larger-than-life mural of world-renowned artist Frida Kahlo has been unveiled.

A woman looks at the art installation ‘Las muertes chiquitas’ (2006) by Spanish artist Mireia Sallares at the ‘FEMINISMES!’ exhibit press preview held at the Contemporary Culture Center (CCCB) of Barcelona, Spain, 18 July 2019. The exhibition, that aims to focus on the relationship between radical feminism in the 70’s and today’s feminism movement, runs from 19 July until 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
Messages are shown on high-definition screens, before the encoding process of the sapphire disc, a lunar capsule of information art destined for the Moon, at the INRIA (French national research institute for the digital sciences) laboratory in Saclay, near Paris, France, 13 June 2019 (issued 18 July 2019). The goal of the Sanctuary Project, involving scientists from INRIA, CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) and CNRS (French National Centre for Scientific Research), is to carry to the Moon a collection of 90mm sapphire discs encoded with stories, illustrations, literature and art, as an evidence of human culture left for future civilisations or possibly aliens. Sanctuary will also contain fully assembled anonymously contributed genomes of a woman and a man. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People take souvenir photos inside the art installation ‘Camouflage Color’ by the Berlin base art group ‘Tape That’ during an art exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, 16 July 2019. The presentation of the art installations will run until 01 September 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Visitors look at an artwork displayed at the “Reduce the Litter” exhibition at French Cultural Centre in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 July 2019. Exposition -installation made from used plastic materials such as water bottles, straws, nylon… are displayed at the exhibition, which opens for free entry from 15 July to 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG
General view of a mural with the image of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in Guadalajara, Mexico, 15 July 2019. The large mural, made by the Irish artist Fin Dac and titled ‘Magdalena’, can be seen prior to its official unveiling on the same night in the capital of the Mexican state of Jalisco. On the wall of a building of about ten floors, the image of the painter observes the passers-by on Chapultepec Avenue with their hands together and dressed in pink rebozo, a multicolored blouse (huipil) typical of southern Mexico and a long blue skirt adorned with skulls. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO
A view of a street art painting of typical Belgian comic strips in Brussels, Belgium, 14 July 2019. Countless urban artwork transform the city in an open air gallery. EPA-EFE/ARIS OIKONOMOU
A visitor views the poster exhibition entitled Harsany (Harsh) during its opening in MODEM Modern and Contemporary Arts Centre in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 19 July 2019. The cultural institute displays the works of five prominent Russian artists of the contempfrary poster art, graphic design and typography scene until 15 September. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
An undated handout photo made available by the British Bank of England on 15 July 2019 showing the new concept image design of the Bank of England’s 50 GBP note featuring British computer pioneer and codebreaker Alan Turing. Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, announced that Alan Turing will appear on the new polymer note. Alan Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today. As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as war hero, Alan Turing’s contributions were far ranging and path breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand. Alan Turing provided the theoretical underpinnings for the modern computer. While best known for his work devising code-breaking machines during WWII, Turing played a pivotal role in the development of early computers first at the National Physical Laboratory and later at the University of Manchester. EPA-EFE/BANK OF ENGLAND
A competitor jumps from the landmark Raouche sea rock during a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Al-Rawche area in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 July 2019. Twenty-four athletes 10 females and 14 males from different nationalities competed as they diving from 21 to 27 meters high during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer
Skaters take a bend during the men’s roller marathon event at World Roller Games 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, 14 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Life

Recycling in South Africa, how are we doing? A very practical guide to getting started

By Malibongwe Tyilo

FASHION

Made in Africa: The new tagline for luxury?

Emilie Gambade
18 JUL
10 mins

Maverick Life

Last week in pictures – 21 July 2019

Maverick Life Editors
11 mins ago
2 mins

BEAUTY

Whole body cryotherapy: What is it and should you try it?

Nicole Williamson
18 JUL
5 mins

Maverick Life

The Lion King: Lebo M set to roar back onto global stage
Lelethu Tonisi 18 JUL
5 mins

Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.

BOOK

Read an Excerpt from Pieter du Toit’s new book, The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club.

The Reading List 2 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

The low-down on vegan make-up

Woolworths Beauty
11 JUL
3 mins

OP-ED

Artificial Intelligence: Where are the users?

Jane Duncan
18 JUL
8 mins

Maverick Life

The Zero Heroes

Melanie Farrell
16 JUL
15 mins

Architecture

Could wooden skyscrapers be the answer for sustainable construction?

Malibongwe Tyilo
13 JUL
4 mins