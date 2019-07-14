Maverick Life

The week in pictures – 14 July 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 14 July 2019

A picture taken with a drone shows a giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Saype, titled 'The Smugglers of Friendship!' ('Les contrebandiers de l'amitie!' in french) in front of Les Dents du Midi mountains in the Swiss-French ski area Portes du soleil, in Les Crosets, Vall d'Illiez, Switzerland, 10 July 2019. With an overall area of 2,500 square meters, the painting was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins and made to symbolize France-Swiss friendship. Four working days and between 800 and 1,000 liters of a mixture of water and natural pigments were required. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Iconic architecture and innovative art took the spotlight this week starting with UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, that listed the 20th century architecture of US architect Frank Lloyd Wright as World Heritage Site. Wright’s creations include the famous Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York as well as archetypal homes across the US. And then, a temporary installation of whale sculptures made from plastic waste by Greenpeace stands outside parliament in Budapest, Hungary, as part of the international environment movement, Plastic Free July.

A woman poses with Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson’s work ‘Cold Wind Sphere’ (2012) during a press preview at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, 09 July 2019. The exhibition ‘Olafur Eliasson – In Real Life’ runs at the Tate Modern from 11 July 2019 to 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
An urban artist participates in the creation of a mural, made by Singaporean artist Sun Yu-li and local artists, for the World Summit of Cities in Medellin, Colombia, 08 July 2019. The summit will be held from 10 July to 12 July 2019. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA
Works by the British painter J.M.W Turner are on display in the exhibition ‘Turner. The Sea and the Alps’ at the Kunstmuseum Luzern, in Lucerne, Switzerland, 05 July 2019. The exhibit opens to the public from 06 July to 13 October. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER
A view of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright in New York, New York, USA, on 21 May 2009 (reissued 07 July 2019). The 20th century architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright was listed as World Heritage Site by UNESCO during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan, that runs from 30 June to 10 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A view of the Moore-Dugal residence designed by US architect Frank Lloyd Wright and built in 1895 and remodeled in 1923 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, 13 July 2016 (reissued 07 July 2019). The 20th century architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright was listed as World Heritage Site by UNESCO during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan, that runs from 30 June to 10 July 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY
A view of the world’s largest picture frame building called Dubai Frame at Zabeel Park in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 July 2019. The Dubai Frame is a structure that ‘frames’ views of Old and New Dubai. The Frame’s dimensions are 150 meters high and 93 meters wide, and were used over 9,900 cubic meters of reinforced concrete, 2,000 tons of steel and 2,900 square meters of laminated glass to construct it. More than 15,000 square meters of gold-colored stainless steel covers Dubai Frame, which incorporates a ring design inspired by the EXPO 2020 Dubai logo, and is using an elevator which is carrying visitors to 48 floors the Sky deck in 75 seconds. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Synchronised swimmers and dolphins perform during the presentation of the ‘Las Noches del Oceanografic 2019’ (lit. The nights of the Oceanografic 2019) in Valencia, Spain, 10 July 2019. The event is a tribute for The Beatles and has the message about the protection of sharks. EPA-EFE/ANA ESCOBAR
A view for The Museum of The Future which is under construction in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 July 2019. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has initiated the museum which will explore the future of science, technology and innovation. The opening is scheduled for 2020. The Museum of The Future is a cultural institution combining elements of exhibition, theater and themed attraction. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Whale sculptures made from plastic waste that was recovered from the ocean are on display at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, 09 July 2019. The temporary installation was erected by Greenpeace as part of the international environmental movement Plastic Free July to protest against polluting the world’s oceans with plastic. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT
Military hats are pictured before French President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival at the residence of French Defense Ministry on the eve of Bastille Day in Paris, France, 13 July 2019. Bastille Day is annually celebrated on 14 July marking the anniversary of the 14 July 1789 Storming of the Bastille. EPA-EFE/Kamil Zihnioglu / POOL MAXPPP OUT
People walk through the art installation ‘100 colors’ inside the Eslite bookstore in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 July 2019. The ‘100 colors’ art installation is made of 8000 pieces of colored papers and will run until 31 July 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Some hot air balloons take off during the 23th European Balloon Festival in Igualada, near Barcelona, Spain, 11 July 2019. More than 60 balloons take part in the festival which is regarded one of the most important events of its kind in Spain and southern Europe. The annual ballooning event, that according to its organizers attracts up to 25,000 spectators every year, is held this year from 10 to 14 July 2019. EPA-EFE/SUSANNA SAEZ
A model presents a creation during the open air fashion show SCHAU19 in Berlin, Germany, 13 July 2019. The show produced by students is part of the fashion design study program of the Berlin University of Arts. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Architecture

Could wooden skyscrapers be the answer for sustainable construction?

By Malibongwe Tyilo

Sponsored Content

Veganism is now skin deep

Woolworths Beauty
11 JUL
3 mins

Maverick Life

The week in pictures – 14 July 2019

Maverick Life Editors
9 hours ago
2 mins

BOOK

Try these veggie burgers from 2019’s must-have recipe book Pinch of Nom

The Reading List
12 JUL
2 mins

Maverick Life

Swell times as SEAmester team weathers massive storm
SA Weather Service SEAmester IV team 09 JUL
3 mins

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

MAVERICK LIFE – VIDEO

Structure & Culture (Episode 2): The diamond in Diagonal Street

Emilie Gambade & Malibongwe Tyilo 09 JUL
3 mins

Maverick Life – Beauty

How to hydrate your skin this winter

Nicole Williamson
07 JUL
5 mins

Maverick Life

The week in pictures – 07 July 2019

Maverick Life Editors
07 JUL
2 mins

Maverick Life

Seagoing students keep abreast of current trends

Morgan Trimble
04 JUL
5 mins

Market Theatre

Frontieres: Real-life stories of strangers in a strange and hostile land

Nkateko Mabasa
04 JUL
3 mins