Business Maverick

Trump Warns Facebook Over Its Plan to Create a Digital Currency

By Bloomberg 12 July 2019
Caption
Illustration: Leila Dougan | Facebook has announced plans to launch Libra, a global cryptocurrency, early in 2020.

President Donald Trump on Thursday night warned Facebook Inc. over its plan to create a digital currency, the Libra.

“Facebook Libra’s ‘virtual currency’ will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks,” Trump said in a series of posts on Twitter.
 

The president expressed skepticism of digital currencies in general.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump wrote. “Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.”

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

The company has faced questions from regulators and politicians in both parties since it announced that it planned to enter the cryptocurrency market.

Testifying before the House Financial Services Committee earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the proposed coin “raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability.”

Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters expressed concern about the social-networking giant’s plans for the token and questioned Powell about the Fed’s thinking on it. Waters and others Democrats have been critical of Facebook’s strategy, and she said the company may ultimately want “to establish a parallel banking and monetary policy system to rival the dollar.”

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Transnet suspends employees over wildcat port go-slow, sets up ‘command centre’

By Ed Stoddard

HUAWEI WARS

Washington rejects Ramaphosa’s jibe that it is ‘jealous’ of Huawei’s 5G technology

Peter Fabricius
3 hours ago
5 mins

Satire

Vestact: Blunders – Episode 147

Paul Theron
13 hours ago
1 min

Newsdeck

Serena keeps calm and carries on in pursuit of number 24

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ramaphosa gives green light for army to go into Cape’s gang-infested areas

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Eskom Gets Rescue Option as PIC Proposes Debt-Equity Swap

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.K. Navy Intervenes After Iran Tries to Stop British Oil Tanker

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Business Maverick

PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila – The funding middleman between the ANC and PIC beneficiaries
Ray Mahlaka 10 JUL
3 mins

Peeing on a jellyfish sting actually makes it worse rather than alleviating the pain.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What happens when governance fails? A VBS whistle-blower’s account describes the price of truth

Pauli Van Wyk 11 JUL
7 mins

Business Maverick

Powell Sounds Dovish Enough to Open Door for a Half-Point Cut

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Walmart Got a $10 Billion Surprise After Buying Flipkart

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Deutsche Bank Faces U.S. Justice Department Probe of 1MDB Deals

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Thursday July 11: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
2 mins