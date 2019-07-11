It’s been a quarter of a century since mobile technology came to South Africa. That’s more than a dozen two-year upgrade cycles. A good time, then, to change the business model and bring greater flexibility and convenience into the market, says iStore, South Africa’s official Apple Premium Reseller

From carvings on a stone tablet to pixels on a screen, from the horseless carriage to the driverless car, from ships setting sail across the ocean to robots gathering rocks on Mars, the story of humanity is a story of restless ambition, fuelled by curiosity and wonder.

We move into the future one giant, life-changing leap at a time, and in 2007, that leap took the form of a product that has revolutionised the way we work, play, learn, connect, and create.

The “i” in iPhone, as Steve Jobs once explained, stands as much for individual and inspire as it does for internet and imagination. With that in mind, South Africa’s Premium Apple Reseller, iStore, has reimagined the process of acquiring an iPhone at any of its 22 dedicated Apple product and accessory hubs across South Africa.

“Trade-in what you have and get what you want,” says iStore CEO Chris Dodd, explaining the programme allows customers to trade-in up to five of their own Apple products for an upfront discount on the price of a new product at iStore. “And when you trade-in, you also get the best value, as iStore offers better than market value for your products.” continues Dodd.

For example, if you have an iPhone 8*, in great condition, your trade-in value is R8,000. Instead of paying R13,999 for a brand-new iPhone XR**, you can “trade-in and upgrade”, for just R5999.

This broadens your options and puts you in charge of your budget and plan, says Dodd. “With the opportunity to bring in up to 5 products and an uncapped value on your trade-in return, you can get more cash back and enjoy the benefit of not paying anything to upgrade your iPhone.”

Besides your iPhone, you can trade-in your iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, using your trade-in value to discount the purchase of any new product, or you can get your trade-in value as an iStore Gift Card to be used at a later stage or to use when upgrading your cellphone contract.

“This gives you flexibility to purchase what you need, when you need it,” explains Dodd. “Even if you are not in the market for a new phone, you could take up one of the great offers on Mac instead or keep your gift card to purchase later.”

iStore makes it easy to turn your previously loved products into new ones, says Dodd “The trade-in offer makes it more affordable and convenient than ever to get a brand-new iPhone every year. iPhone at iStore. Why go anywhere else?” DM

*iPhone 8 (64GB) is great condition

**iPhone XR (64GB)

Click here for more information on iStore’s trade-in programme

