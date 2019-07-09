“Between Friday’s job report and waiting to hear what he has to say tomorrow, gold is kind of in a no man’s land,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago, said by phone Monday, referring to Powell.

Powell and James Bullard, who was the only dissenting vote in favor of a rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in June, are scheduled to address events this week, potentially providing some clue on the policy makers’ next move.

Until Friday, gold had been on a tear since Fed officials last month opened the door to a rate cut, boosting the appeal of the metal that doesn’t pay interest. While the latest jobs data fueled doubts policy makers will reduce borrowing costs this month, President Donald Trump continued to apply pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to do just that, saying the current monetary policy has put the U.S. at a disadvantage versus Europe.

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...