Cape Town - South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner Michael Venus have reached the third round at Wimbledon.

Klaasen and Venus, the third seeds, beat Australian wildcards Jordan Thompson and Lleyton Hewitt 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 on Friday.

Last year’s finalists will now await the winners of the match between Dutch-Denmark duo Robin Haase and Frederik Nielsen and British-Australian pair Ken Skupski and John Patrick-Smith.

In the men’s singles, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson , the fourth seed, takes on Argentina’s Guido Pella in the third round on Friday.

The other South African at the event, Lloyd Harris , lost in singles and doubles in the first round.

Sport24

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

News24 Follow Save More