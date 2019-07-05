Chimichurri sauce, or salsa. Its dominant flavours are parsley and garlic, but it also contains oregano, chilli, red wine vinegar and olive il. Photo: Tony Jackman

It has the sass and pizzazz of the salsa and the energy of someone doing the tango on your palate. It’s chimichurri, the South American sauce that’s just perfect with a steak – not least, the superb cut of beef known as the picanha.

From Argentina and Uruguay – no, not Brazil – comes this perky, vivacious salsa packed with parsley and garlic, but also containing oregano, chilli, red wine vinegar and not a little olive oil. It’s great to serve atop a picanha steak, which you can read all about here.

1 cup parsley, very finely chopped

4 fat cloves garlic, finely minced

3 Tbs fresh oregano leaves, picked from their stems and finely chopped (or use 2 tsp dried oregano)

2 Tbs red wine vinegar

Half a cup extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt, a generous amount, to taste

Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl or jug and stir. Do not blend. DM

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Tony Jackman Follow Save More