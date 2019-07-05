COOK

Chimichurri

By Tony Jackman 5 July 2019

Chimichurri sauce, or salsa. Its dominant flavours are parsley and garlic, but it also contains oregano, chilli, red wine vinegar and olive il. Photo: Tony Jackman

It has the sass and pizzazz of the salsa and the energy of someone doing the tango on your palate. It’s chimichurri, the South American sauce that’s just perfect with a steak – not least, the superb cut of beef known as the picanha.

From Argentina and Uruguay – no, not Brazil – comes this perky, vivacious salsa packed with parsley and garlic, but also containing oregano, chilli, red wine vinegar and not a little olive oil. It’s great to serve atop a picanha steak, which you can read all about here.

1 cup parsley, very finely chopped

4 fat cloves garlic, finely minced

3 Tbs fresh oregano leaves, picked from their stems and finely chopped (or use 2 tsp dried oregano)

2 Tbs red wine vinegar

Half a cup extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt, a generous amount, to taste

Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl or jug and stir. Do not blend. DM

