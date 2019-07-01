Sanco has threatened to withdraw from all ANC-led activities in Ekurhuleni. (Photo: South African Tourism / Flickr)

The South African National Civic Organisation in Ekurhuleni has fallen out with its alliance partner.

Sanco will no longer take part in ANC-led activities in Ekurhuleni if its alliance partner fails to meet its 14-day ultimatum which demanded the party include the organisation in decision-making and deployments.

The organisation made this announcement on June 18 following a secretariat meeting on June 4 at which it discussed deployment issues.

The 14-day period expires on Tuesday 2 July.

Sanco is dissatisfied with the ANC’s deployment process in the region.

“No member of Sanco has been deployed in this municipality since 2016 to date. All deployment and employment in this municipality is for ANC members and their friends of a certain faction,” said Sanco Ekurhuleni.

“Therefore, we state categorically that we are withdrawing all our troops to stop participating in any activities that will be led by the ANC in Ekurhuleni region.”

The organisation said it was also not happy with the ANC Ekurhuleni region announcing members of mayoral committees and PR councillors through social media.

“As Sanco we don’t welcome and distance ourselves from the deployment that took place in the month of May/June 2019.

“We will no longer go together to campaign. We are not prepared to convince the masses to vote, which will prove that any ignorance and disregard of community leaders will lead to the ANC losing power in the city,” said Sanco Gauteng chairperson Chris Malematja.

Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said “Sanco isn’t really valued as it used to be in the ANC. Sanco is no longer relevant, as it is also dysfunctional. It has been for a while. It has been marred by splits and internal fights for leadership. There is absolutely nothing that shows that Sanco is still credible and influential in the ruling party alliance.

“There is nothing really useful to say about Sanco. They are just a lobby group that claims to have some influence, and use that influence to get themselves some positions.

“Unlike Cosatu, Sanco is not justified in making demands. Cosatu has a demonstrable constituency and is still valued by the ANC as they still campaign with the ANC.”

Sanco spokesperson Mlindeni Maham said “the suspension [of participation in ANC-led alliance activities] applies only in Ekurhuleni.

‟The content of our statement clearly states that we are in alliance with the ANC but they do things alone and benefit only a certain faction even inside the ANC.”

Maham claimed Sanco had played a major role in the ANC’s 2019 election campaign.

“There were no-go areas for the ANC like ward 48 in Katlehong and Winnie Mandela in Tembisa where Sanco took upon itself to go and campaign for ANC.”

Maham said the role of Sanco was being undermined.

“ANC deployees such as councillors disregard Sanco in their wards in terms of consultation; we have to fight for community consultation,” Maham said.

She said the organisation had about 70 branches and each branch had at least 100 members.

‟Our assessment during the election showed that Sanco still had support and was loved by the community.”

ANC regional spokesperson Sonnyboy Masingi referred Daily Maverick to a statement released by the regional leadership of the party on 26 June 2019.

“The regional leadership of the ANC is open to engage Sanco leadership in the region. We shall engage them and listen to their unhappiness and come to an amicable resolution,” the statement read.

“We would like to put it on record that our processes of mayoral committee replacement have been inclusive and involving our alliance partners.”

Masingi said the ANC owed its electoral success to the total commitment of its alliance partners, including the SACP, Cosatu, and Sanco.

“It’s unfortunate that anybody in Sanco would feel left out as the ANC attributes its success to the hard work and great commitment shown by its alliance partners including Sanco,” said Masingi. DM

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Bheki C. Simelane Follow Save More