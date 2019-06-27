Newsdeck

Twin Suicide Bombings Hit Tunisia as Terror Threat Resurfaces

By Bloomberg 27 June 2019

Twin suicide bombers struck the Tunisian capital on Thursday, killing at least one policeman, state media reported, in attacks that rekindled fears of fresh unrest in the North African nation.

The first attack occurred near the French Embassy on Tunis’ Charles de Gaulle Street, with the blast killing one policeman and wounding five others, the state-run TAP news agency reported, citing the Interior Ministry. The second attack struck near a building housing anti-terror police, wounding at least four people, TAP said.

Authorities sealed off the streets leading to the area and television footage showed a heavy security presence in the city center, with assault weapon-wielding police officers guarding the scene.

Suicide Bombing in Tunis Adds to Nation’s Political Crisis (1)

The attacks were the first in the capital in about eight months and ushered in yet more uncertainty in a nation that has prided itself on its democratic gains since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, but has struggled to revive the economy.

Tunisia in 2015 endured a spate of terrorist attacks targeting the vital tourism sector. While the assaults have abated, political bickering between rival parties, as well as frequent strikes by powerful unions, have combined to stunt recovery efforts.

