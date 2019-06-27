Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

By Rico 27 June 2019

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

To retrench or not retrench — that is the question

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Horticulture is blooming, but there’s still room for growth

Wandile Sihlobo
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Steinhoff Seeks $59 Million From Ex-CEO After Accounting Crisis

Bloomberg
18 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

Jackie Kennedy’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate Is on Sale for $65 Million

Bloomberg 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Paris bans up to 60% of its cars as heatwave worsens pollution

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

‘To all South Africans, I really apologise’ – Agrizzi sorry for using k-word

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Twin Suicide Bombings Hit Tunisia as Terror Threat Resurfaces

Bloomberg 8 hours ago

Business Maverick

Goldman Joins JPMorgan in Slashing U.S. Yield Forecast to 1.75%
Bloomberg 18 hours ago
2 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

Business Maverick

Trump Warns of ‘Plan B’ on China Trade: Billions More in Tariffs

Bloomberg 18 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

Business Maverick

June 27: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
18 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Could blockchain prevent another Bernie Madoff?

Dave Elzas
22 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Fund managers concerned about unintended consequences of Naspers Amsterdam listing

Ruan Jooste and Tim Cohen
25 JUN
4 mins