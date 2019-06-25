Business Maverick

Zimbabwe Dollar Returns, a Decade After It Became Worthless

By Bloomberg 25 June 2019
Caption
Zimbabwean bond notes photographed in Bindura, east of Harare on Sunday, July 29 2018, the day before Zimbabwe go to vote. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Zimbabwe has brought back its own currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, just over a decade after its usefulness was destroyed by hyperinflation.

The central bank said that effective immediately, currencies including the U.S. dollar and the South African rand, in use since 2009, will no longer be accepted as legal tender. A local quasi currency known as bond notes, which was introduced in 2016 but can’t trade outside the country, and their electronic equivalent, the RTGS dollar, will now be known as the Zimbabwe dollar.

The authorities had abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar after inflation reached an estimated 500 billion percent in 2008, according to the International Monetary Fund. While the country has since used a basket of currencies from the continent and abroad as well as bond notes and the RTGS$, some government departments and agencies have until recently demanded payment in the greenback.

The central bank made it clear in its announcement that money held in foreign-currency accounts will not be affected, but the step will be greeted with alarm and memories of the lives wrecked and pensions and savings lost in 2008. Recollections of what effectively became a barter economy in a country where a suitcase full of bank notes was needed to purchase a pair of jeans will be hard to erase.

Read a related article about Zimbabwe’s economic crisis

The central bank also announced a series of other measures, including raising the rate on its overnight window to 50% from 15%, to buttress the currency.

“Any attempt by the officials to bring a new currency would require confidence,” said Jee-A van der Linde, an economist at NKC African Economics in Paarl, South Africa. “People aren’t sure that there’s something backing the currency. There’s no way that something like this will be maintained. People will not trust the currency. It will promote more off-market activity even more if that’s possible.”

Zimbabwe's official currency trades at a discount on the street

In February, the central bank introduced the RTGS$ and said it and bond notes would no longer be pegged to the U.S. currency. This precipitated a rapid depreciation in both the newly introduced interbank rate and the black-market value. Inflation, at 97.9%, is now at its highest since at least 2008.

This “will worsen the situation,” said Christopher Mugaga, the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce. Companies “with real dollars will simply go underground,” he said.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Monday’s announcement gives the central bank “flexibility” to conduct monetary policy. The authorities in Zimbabwe have previously said the central bank plans to establish a Monetary Policy Committee.

“We can also expect the creation of a monetary policy committee as part of the micro institutions that are going towards stabilizing the value of the currency,” he said on state television.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Obscure company targets coal mining project on Kruger Park doorstep

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Like the ANC, SA’s biggest pension fund manager had two centres of power

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PROGRESSIVE PROSPERITY SERIES

Rebuilding leadership is the first step to delivering on SONA commitment

Miriam Altman
7 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Trump Maps Path on Health Costs That Has Few Clues for Consumers

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a week

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Soccer-Angola hit back to force draw with uninspiring Tunisia

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran’s Zarif says “B-Team” wants war, not diplomacy, with Tehran

Reuters 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

Cotton SA could emerge as a serious contender
Ruan Jooste 7 hours ago
4 mins

An Oxford University study established that highly religious people and atheists are the least afraid of death.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

How likely is the US Fed to disappoint and what can investors do about it?

Sharon Wood 7 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Business media is complicit as we approach the Climate Crisis’ tipping point

Leonie Joubert
7 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

Money laundering is a serious crime, but it does not fall within the ambit of the Public Protector

Pierre De Vos
7 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Cleaning dirty money: It’s easy with a cash-in-transit vehicle

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers approaches its existential crisis

Tim Cohen
24 JUN
5 mins