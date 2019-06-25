A passenger has died at OR Tambo International Airport while boarding a local flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

“It is with immense sadness that FlySafair confirms the passing of one of our customers who was in the process of boarding flight FA200 from OR Tambo International to Cape Town International Airport,” the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said that the passenger had collapsed while boarding procedures were under way and that paramedics had immediately been called to assist.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all connected to this person, and with those who witnessed this tragic event this morning,” said FlySafair.

The airline said that its flight to Cape Town was subsequently delayed, as well as the return leg, FA201.

Passengers aboard the flight had to disembark for police to conduct an investigation.

Flying remains a relatively safe means of transport.

In a paper titled The Probability of Dying in a Plane Crash or Having a Safe Flight , by the Wroclaw University of Technology, the authors say the probability of dying on a flight is equivalent to the danger faced while driving about 60km.

According to a Deutsches Ärzteblatt publication from 2012, one medical incident per 10 000 to 40 000 passengers is estimated on intercontinental flights.

