Business Maverick

Monday, July 24: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 24 June 2019
Caption
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 23: People celebrate the victory of mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican Peoples Party (CHP) after Binali Yildirim of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), who was favored by President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, conceded his defeat in the rerun of the mayoral election on June 23, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish election authorities sent voters back to the polls after invalidating the result of the mayoral election held in March, in which Imamoglu won a narrow victory. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Sanctions on Iran, a blow to Turkey’s Erdogan, and a mixed start seen for markets. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Iran Plan

The U.S. will impose major new sanctionson Iran Monday, days after President Donald Trump abruptly called off airstrikes against the Islamic Republic. Trump told reporters that military action is “always on the table until we get this solved” and that if Iran’s leadership “behaves badly, it’s going to be a very bad day for them.” The Washington Post reported the president approved a cyber attack on Iran’s missile systems. Despite the hard line, Trump said he’s prepared to hold talks with Iranian leaders with no preconditions, repeating an offer made previously by his administration. The president told NBC that the proposed discussions have “nothing to do with oil” or shipments through the Strait of Hormuz but with preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Erdogan Blow

Turkish opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu decisively won the redo of the Istanbul mayor’s race on Sunday, in a stinging indictment of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and his refusal to accept an earlier defeat. Imamoglu, backed by opposition parties including CHP, won 54% of the vote, and the ruling AK Party’s candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, captured 45%, according to state media. The political upstart broadened his margin of victory to nearly 800,000 votes from 14,000 in the March 31 balloting, in a clear sign voters are concerned about Turkey’s democratic foundations and an economy reeling from a spike in consumer prices and unemployment.

China Resistance

China has the strength and patience to withstand the trade war, and will fight “to the end” if the U.S. persists with it, the country’s state-run People’s Daily said in an editorial Saturday. The U.S. must drop all tariffs imposed on China if it wants to negotiate on trade, and only an equal dialogue can resolve the issue and lead to a win-win, the newspaper said. The paper, a mouthpiece for China’s ruling Communist Party, said the U.S. had failed to take into account the interests of its own people, and they are paying higher costs due to the trade dispute. “Wielding a big stick of tariffs” also disregards the condition of the U.S. economy and the international economic order, according to the editorial.

Markets Wrap

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start to the week amid signs the recent global rally may be running out of steam for the moment. Oil climbed as the U.S. said it was planning sanctions on Iran. Futures in Japan pointed modestly lower, while Hong Kong contracts were little changed. S&P 500 futures opened steady after the gauge edged down Friday, pulling back from its all-time high reached in the previous session. The yen and the offshore yuan were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 2.05%. The Turkish lira surged after the opposition candidate won the redo of Istanbul’s mayoral race.

Boris Scrutiny

Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure in his bid to become U.K. prime minister amid calls for him to answer questions about a spat with his partner that brought the police to his London home and signs he may be losing some wider public support. Johnson needs to show that he is willing to answer difficult questions, his rival Jeremy Hunt said in a Sky News interview Sunday, a day after the pair made their opening appeals to grass-roots Conservative Party members at a political roadshow that focused attention on the front runner’s character. His comments were echoed by International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a Hunt supporter

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers approaches its existential crisis

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mozambique’s $20bn gas project: A boom that heralds a resource curse bust?

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity

Trudi Makhaya
21 JUN
5 mins

Newsdeck

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia – USGS

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Turkey’s opposition strikes blow to Erdogan with Istanbul mayoral win

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi airport, killing one expat, Saudi-led coalition says

Reuters 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sad end to talc mine illustrates SA’s small business crisis
Ray Mahlaka 8 hours ago
4 mins

"The real problem of humanity is the following: we have paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology" ~ Edward Wilson

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka 20 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A workmanlike SONA – and it’s just what SA needs

Nazmeera Moola
21 JUN
3 mins

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India

Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego
21 JUN
10 mins

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa says Eskom too vital to fail

Reuters
21 JUN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen
19 JUN
4 mins